AMD Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs Rumored To Come In 8 & 6 Core Flavors, A620 Chipset & Next-Gen APUs Planned For Mid To Late 2023

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 13, 2022, 08:27 AM EST
AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU family will be further expanded in 2023 with the launch of the 3D V-Cache parts along with the entry-level A620 chipset.

As per Enthusiast Citizen at Bilibili, the leaker has reported that AMD has three major products that are planned for 2023.

AMD Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache In 8-Core & 6-Core Flavors

The first and most obvious one is the Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache lineup that was confirmed by us to be unveiled at CES 2023. It is reported that the lineup will have only two parts, an 8-core, and a 6-core variant. So it looks like we will be getting the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the Ryzen 5 7600X 3D more or less. These CPUs will offer a 3D-Stacked chiplet design, featuring larger SRAM & providing users with higher gaming performance in cache-intensive titles. The result will be similar to the first-generation V-Cache chip, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which has become a popular chip due to its amazing performance and even more fantastic value.

APUs on AM5, Ryzen 7000G Planned For Late 2023

AMD won't just stop at the 3D V-Cache parts, later in 2023, there is a next-gen AM5 Desktop APU lineup planned. This lineup will also fall under the Ryzen 7000 'G' series family but is expected to launch in the second half of 2023. Currently, there's no information available as to what these line of chips will offer but since they are going to be compatible with the AM5 platform, it is likely that these will be a variation of the Phoenix Point (Zen 4 + RDNA 3) APUs that will start shipping to mobiles in the early half of the year.

One interesting piece of information shared is that these Ryzen 7000 chips will only support DDR5-4800 memory which is a little lackluster considering APUs require all the bandwidth they can get. The chips will be available in 8-core and 6-core flavors too and there's talk of enhanced models too though no information is provided yet.

A620 Taking AM5 To The Entry-Level

Finally, there's an update on the A620 chipset platform. So far, AMD has confirmed X670 & B650 chipsets but the leaker states that the A620 chipset will be announced around Q2 2022 and will not offer CPU overclocking support. The entry-level platform would make sense with Non-X and low-end Ryzen 3 chips if AMD plans on launching them. This may solve the high pricing issue of the AM5 platform but given how restrictive the whole A620 chipset platform would be, it wouldn't make sense to use these motherboards if you plan on benefiting from the longevity of the AM5 ecosystem.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen ArchitectureZen 1Zen+Zen 2Zen 3Zen 3+Zen 4Zen 5Zen 6
Process Node14nm12nm7nm7nm6nm?5nm/4nm4nm/3nmTBA
ServerEPYC Naples (1st Gen)N/AEPYC Rome (2nd Gen)EPYC Milan (3rd Gen)N/AEPYC Genoa (4th Gen)
EPYC Genoa-X (4th Gen)
EPYC Siena (4th Gen)
EPYC Bergamo (5th Gen?)		EPYC Turin (6th Gen)EPYC Venice (7th Gen)
High-End DesktopRyzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven)Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax)Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak)Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal)N/ARyzen Threadripper 7000 (Storm Peak)TBATBA
Mainstream Desktop CPUsRyzen 1000 (Summit Ridge)Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge)Ryzen 3000 (Matisse)Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer)Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled)Ryzen 7000 (Raphael)Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge)TBA
Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APURyzen 2000 (Raven Ridge)Ryzen 3000 (Picasso)Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)
Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne)		Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)
Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo)		Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt)Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix)Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point)TBA
Low-Power MobileN/AN/ARyzen 5000 (Van Gogh)
Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest)		TBATBATBATBATBA

News Source: Harukaze5719

