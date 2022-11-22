Intel B760 Motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs To Launch on 3rd January, 2023

Intel will be launching its mainstream B760 motherboards and 13th Gen Non-K CPUs on the 3rd of January, just around CES 2023.

Intel's Mainstream B760 Chipset & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs Headed To PC Builders In Early 2023

The Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPU lineup isn't a mystery no more. The lineup has leaked out several times and was confirmed by Microsoft and Gigabyte. We know that there are at least 20 SKUs in the works which include the standard 65W parts, the 'F' (iGPU-less) parts, and the 'T' (35W TDP) parts.

Starting from the bottom up, this is the amount of each set in the new Raptor Lake series:

i3-13100 = 3

i5-13400 = 3

i5-13500 = 2

i5-13600 = 4

i7-13700 = 5

i9-13900 = 5

While all of these chips will be compatible with Intel's existing motherboards such as the Z790, Z690, H670, B660, and H610 series, Intel also has a brand new chipset that will launch alongside them. This chipset will be known as the B760 and will offer consumers a slew of new features & added I/O support. Once again, the B760 chipset will target mainstream users and compete with AMD's B650 chipset in the value segment.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds

Up To 41% Multi-Thread Performance Improvement

Up To 15% Single-Thread Performance Improvement

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (x4 reserved for PCH)

Enhanced Overclocking Features

35-125W PL1 TDP / Up To 253W PL2 TDP

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 (K) / Q1 2023 (Non-K)

The battle between the Intel B760 and AMD B650 chipset could be one-sided as the B650 boards cost way too much and that could give Intel a huge advantage. Plus, Intel has a wide range of CPU options in the mainstream segment to select from and while AMD is reportedly working on its own mainstream 'Non-X' chips which seem to be priced well compared to the 'X' parts, it may be a bit difficult to offer the same kind of value as Intel's Core i5 lineup in the sub $300 and sub-$200 US pricing range. Furthermore, users who don't want to upgrade to a new B760 motherboard can get an existing B660 motherboard for cheaper or if they already have it, they can drop in a new CPU & call it a day.

Just yesterday, we talked about how specific Intel B660 motherboards can offer some decent OC capabilities with Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake 'Unlocked' SKUs. We will definitely see some form of BCLK overclocking capabilities appear on the new B760 motherboards and Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Non-K CPUs but we have to wait to see just how supportive Intel is of that feature.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family: