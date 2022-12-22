AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU Benchmarks Leak: Ryzen 9 7900 On Par With 12900KS, Ryzen 7 7700 & Ryzen 5 7600 Cover The Mainstream

Benchmarks of all three AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X 65W Desktop CPUs have leaked including the Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 & Ryzen 5 7600.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 5 7600 65W CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Ryzen 7000 Non-X Offers Strong Performance At A Far Better Value

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X Desktop CPU family will comprise three chips, the Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600. These CPUs are scheduled for launch on the 10th of January and we've already seen their prices and specs leak out over here.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900 - 12 Zen 4 Cores For Just $429 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, and 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L3) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. The CPU will retail at $429 US which is a difference of $120 US versus the Ryzen 9 7900X. While the base clock remains to be seen, the boost clock sees a 200 MHz reduction but given the price point, this 12-core chip looks incredible & I can already see a lot of users upgrading to this sub-$500 US 12-Core Zen 4 chip. AMD will position the chip against the Intel Core i9-13900 & Core i9-12900 CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 - 8 Core Gaming Champ Under $350 US

Next up, we have the Ryzen 7 7700 which will feature 8 cores, 16 threads 40 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 8 MB L3), and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.3 GHz. The CPU will retail for $329 US which is a difference of $70 US versus the Ryzen 7 7700X which retails at $399 US. The Ryzen 7 7700 seems to be clocked just 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7 7700X which is impressive given its 65W power budget. The final TDP should fall around 90-100W given the 1.375x multiplier for the PPT. The Ryzen 7 7700 will be positioned against the Core i7-13700 and Core i7-12700.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 - Making AM5 Affordable For Entry-Level Builders

Lastly, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 which will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, 38 MB of cache (32 MB L3 + 6 MB L2) and will feature a maximum clock speed of up to 5.1 GHz. The CPU will hit retail at $229 US which is also $70 US lower than the Ryzen 5 7600X which retails at $299 US. The boost clock is 200 MHz lower than the 'X' chip. The Ryzen 5 7600 will be positioned against the Core i5-13600 & Core i5-12600 CPUs.

Based on the above:

Ryzen 9 7900 12 Core- $120 US cheaper vs 7900X

Ryzen 7 7700 8 Core- $70 US cheaper vs 7700X

Ryzen 5 7600 6 Core - $70 US cheaper vs 7600X

In terms of performance, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 CPU scores 2121 points in single-core and 18607 points in multi-core tests at stock while overclocked results show a 5% performance boost, closing the gap with the Ryzen 9 7900X. The CPU is also on par with Intel's Core i9-12900KS in Geekbench 5 benchmark.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 scores 2062 points in single-core and 12685 points in multi-core tests and gets a minimal improvement in single-core tests with overclocking but the multi-threaded gets a 5 percent performance boost. Lastly, we have the Ryzen 5 7600 which scores 2012 points in single-core tests and up to 11326 points in multi-core tests.

2 of 9

Intel Core i9-13900KS Single-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900KS 2.3k Core i9-13900K 2.2k Ryzen 9 7900X 2.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2.2k Ryzen 5 7600X 2.2k Ryzen 9 7900 2.1k Core i9-13900 2.1k Ryzen 7 7700 2.1k Core i9-12900KS 2.1k Core i9-13900HX 2k Ryzen 5 7600 2k Core i7-13700K 2k Core i5-13600K 1.9k Core i9-12900K 1.9k Core i7-12700K 1.9k M2 Max 1.9k M1 Max 1.8k Core i5-12600K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.7k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.7k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.7k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.6k

Intel Core i9-13900KS Multi-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900KS 26.8k Core i9-13900K 24.3k Ryzen 9 7950X 24.4k Core i9-13900HX 20.9k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Ryzen 9 7900X 19.3k Core i9-12900KS 19k Ryzen 9 7900 18.6k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k M2 Max 14.6k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k Ryzen 7 7700 12.7k M1 Max 12.3k Core i5-12600K 11.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 11.4k Ryzen 5 7600 11.3k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

Based on the performance results, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 offers 97% performance of the Ryzen 9 7900X, the Ryzen 7 7700 offers 92% of the performance of the Ryzen 7 7700X while the Ryzen 5 7600 offers 98% of the performance of the Ryzen 5 7600X. This is a very impressive showcase plus, the leak also confirms that overclocking is supported by these chips which will make them a far better value that should also consume low power and offer higher efficiency at stock operation.

Overall, the chips sound like they will offer the best performance per dollar value on the AM5 platform and we will also be looking at cheaper A620 motherboards by the mid of 2023. AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs will also be headed to CES 2023 for a full unveil. The Non-X processors will be headed for retail shelves on the 10th of January.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US