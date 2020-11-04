New information regarding the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT RDNA 2 graphics card including 3DMark benchmark performance has been leaked by a user on Chinese Baidu forums. The info suggests that the Radeon RX 6800 XT is going to be comfortably positioned against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Benchmark on Par With NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080

The user who had got early access to the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT reveals that the graphics card scores around 8500 points in the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark. The GeForce RTX 3080 stock graphics card scores around 8900-9000 points in the same benchmark (graphics score) that puts the RX 6800 XT on par with NVIDIA's $699 US offering. The Radeon RX 6800 XT will be retailing at $649 US which is $50 less than the GeForce RTX 3080.

We have already seen gaming performance results at 4K and WQHD where the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT leads in 5 out of 10 titles tested against the RTX 3080. In addition to that, we have also seen that the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards could end up offering raytracing performance on par or even better than GeForce RTX 30 series with DLSS disabled. AMD is also working on its own AI super-resolution (Microsoft DirectML based) solution so that will end up offering even better performance when the feature is introduced for the lineup.

The most interesting details highlighted by the user are not in fact the performance numbers but information regarding cooling and driver support. According to the leaker, the Radeon RX 6800 XT will have very stable drivers at launch and that would also be the case for the rest of AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. The triple-fan cooling solution is said to be slightly noisy but offers excellent temperatures. We can also expect Quiet / Performance / Rage modes to allow users with a choice of preset that adjusts to their preferences. The most important statement is that the user experience with AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards will be much better than the NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series lineup.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs.

The AMD RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated to real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





