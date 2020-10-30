AMD has published even more benchmarks for its Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 graphics lineup which includes performance metrics at 4K & WQHD for the Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6800. The performance results are detailed along with the test platform used and also the settings at which each title was tested.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Faster Than RTX 3090, RX 6800 XT Close To RTX 3090, RX 6800 Faster Than RTX 2080 Ti In Newly Published RDNA 2 GPUs 4K & WQHD Benchmarks

AMD has posted a handful of benchmarks tested across 10 games in both 4K & WQHD resolutions. The benchmarks were carried out on an X570 reference platform for all graphics cards which made use of the Ryzen 9 5900X 12 core and 24 thread processor, 16 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory and the latest drivers for each graphics card.

Since this is a Ryzen 5000 CPU based platform, AMD GPUs take full advantage of the Smart Access Memory technology which allows CPUs to take full use of the graphics memory that is featured on the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, allowing for up to 11% increase in performance across select titles.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6800 4K Gaming Benchmarks

So starting off with the benchmarks at 4K, the Radeon RX 6900 XT wins in 5 titles against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 while coming in real close to the card in the remaining 5. The RX 6800 XT also manages to come out faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 in 5 titles which is quite impressive as the card will retail at just $679 US compared to the $1499 US price of the RTX 3090.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT comes out faster in 6 titles versus the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card. Lastly, we have the Radeon RX 6800 which destroys the RTX 2080 Ti at 4K resolution in all titles & even outpaces the RTX 3080 in Forza Horizon 4.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Gaming Benchmarks at 4K

Graphics Card GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Radeon RX 6800 GeForce RTX 3080 Radeon RX 6800 XT GeForce RTX 3090 Radeon RX 6900 XT Battlefield V (Ultra DX11) 79.8 98.1 101.3 113.1 110.7 120.5 Borderlands 3 (Badass DX12) 43.5 55.2 58.2 66.2 66.0 72.5 COD:MW (Ultra DX12) 64.3 77.3 83.9 90.9 94.6 100.2 Division 2 (Ultra DX12) 61.7 62.4 81.6 74.5 86.3 79.8 Doom Eternal (Ultra Nightmare Vulkan) 103.2 117.9 139.3 138.4 151.6 150.1 Forza Horizon 4 (Ultra DX12) 109.4 131.8 133.6 153.1 147.1 167.3 Gears 5 (Ultra DX12) 58.9 70.3 76.5 82.6 81.9 89.7 Resident Evil 3 (Ultra DX12) 89.1 101.3 120.4 117.3 132.3 127.5 Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Highest No AA DX12) 67.8 75.6 88.1 88.0 95.9 94.8 Wolfenstein Youngblood (Mein Leben Vulkan) 121.9 123.3 146.3 148.6 164.9 157.5

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, RX 6800 WQHD Gaming Benchmarks

At WQHD, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT are more or less faster or equal to the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. In Battlefield V and Forza Horizon 4, even the Radeon RX 6800 ends up faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

AMD doesn't stop at just performance benchmarks. They also compared the FPS/$ values and here, the Radeon RX 6800 XT seems to be the real champ of the Radeon RX 6000 series lineup followed by the Radeon RX 6800 and finally, the Radeon RX 6900 XT.





















AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Gaming Benchmarks at WQHD

Graphics Card GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Radeon RX 6800 GeForce RTX 3080 Radeon RX 6800 XT GeForce RTX 3090 Radeon RX 6900 XT Battlefield V (Ultra DX11) 138.7 184 169.2 199.8 180 201.8 Borderlands 3 (Badass DX12) 76.7 99.4 99.9 119.8 113.5 130.0 COD:MW (Ultra DX12) 107.3 125.1 134.9 146.7 148.4 161.1 Division 2 (Ultra DX12) 109.2 117.7 144.6 138.4 147.0 148.0 Doom Eternal (Ultra Nightmare Vulkan) 165.9 179.6 212 216.4 229.2 229.6 Forza Horizon 4 (Ultra DX12) 150.6 203.5 182 230.9 190.9 236.6 Gears 5 (Ultra DX12) 100 126.7 126.8 142.8 131.1 145 Resident Evil 3 (Ultra DX12) 169.4 201.4 221.7 229.6 242.9 248.6 Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Highest No AA DX12) 123.4 130.0 152.2 154.5 161.2 165.0 Wolfenstein Youngblood (Mein Leben Vulkan) 121.9 123.3 146.3 148.6 164.9 157.5

There are some things to consider here as NVIDIA graphics cards generally offer better graphics performance on Intel platform so that needs to be tested out too. Furthermore, AMD doesn't seems to be using its RAGE mode feature in these benchmarks as that hasn't been mentioned anywhere. The auto overclocking tool allows for even better performance than what we're seeing here so we can expect that to be tested extensively when the final reviews hit.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XTX GPU which is the fully enabled die featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. There's also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 "Big Navi 21 XL" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 60 Compute Units of 3840 stream processors. The AMD Navi 21 XL GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs.

It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 250W at stock clocks. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface with the memory clocking in at 16 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 512GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





