  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Graphics Cards To Support All Raytracing Games Based on Microsoft DXR & Vulkan APIs

By
Nov 3, 2020 10:33 EST
Submit

Details regarding AMD's raytracing support for its Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 based graphics cards have been unearthed by AdoredTV. There was recently some discussion regarding how will AMD implement its own raytracing features in gaming titles and it looks like AMD's gaming GPUs will already have full support in titles that are based on Microsoft's DXR or Vulkan Raytracing APIs.

AMD Announces Raytracing Support For Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Graphics Cards In All Microsoft DXR & Vulkan Raytracing APIs Based Games

AMD clarified that their Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 graphics cards will feature full raytracing support in gaming titles that use industry-based standards. According to AMD, they will allow full raytracing support in games that are based on Microsoft's DXR and Vulkan Raytracing APIs and there are a lot of titles that already do that.

AMD’s Flagship Instinct MI100 CDNA GPU Based Accelerator For HPC Launches on 16th November, The World’s Fastest Double Precision Powerhouse

AMD will support all ray tracing titles using industry-based standards, including the Microsoft DXR API and the upcoming Vulkan raytracing API. Games making of use of proprietary raytracing APIs and extensions will not be supported.

AMD Marketing via AdoredTV

For starters, there are only a handful of titles that are locked behind NVIDIA's RTX implementation and therefore, regarded as a proprietary standard. Major game engines such as Frostbite, Unreal, Seed & Unity are based on Microsoft's DXR APIs. Vulkan Raytracing is also implemented in Id tech's new engines for its next-generation title however, currently, they are only supported for RTX GPUs.

There is a big possibility that developers who have their games based on industry-standard APIs for raytracing will at some point enable support for AMD's Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 graphics cards but that remains to be seen. We could also see a drastic difference between NVIDIA's RTX & AMD's own raytracing implementation in the same titles too. Following is a list of all the games available that are based on Microsoft's DXR API:

  • Battlefield V
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Deliver Us The Moon
  • Dirt 5
  • Fortnite
  • Metro Exodus
  • Shadow of The Tomb Raider
  • Wolfenstein Youngblood

We recently got to see some impressive raytracing performance numbers of the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics card which shows that AMD might just have a strong RT solution of their own. AMD still lacks behind NVIDIA when DLSS is enabled however, AMD is also working on its own DLSS solution under the Microsoft DirectML banner. It will definitely be interesting to see how well the AMD RA (Ray Accelerator) cores compare against NVIDIA's RT cores.

Godfall’s 4K Ultra Textures Require 12GB VRAM on PC, Says Developer

We are always looking to help developers with new initiatives and we are already working on a super-resolution feature to give gamers an option for more performance when using ray tracing.

Scott Herkelman - AMD

AMD's Scott Herkelman has already stated that they are currently working on their own super-resolution feature to be implemented along raytracing however as per The Verge, the solution might not be available on the launch of the Radeon RX 6000 series cards.

We can definitely expect more detailed information on raytracing and AI-based super-resolution features for Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 based graphics cards in the coming week as promised by AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing, Frank Azor.

Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.

  • amd-radeon-rx-6000-series-graphics-cards_rdna-2-big-navi-gpu_radeon-rx-6900-xt_6
  • amd-radeon-rx-6000-series-graphics-cards_rdna-2-big-navi-gpu_radeon-rx-6900-xt_5
  • amd-radeon-rx-6000-series-graphics-cards_rdna-2-big-navi-gpu_radeon-rx-6900-xt_1

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
TransistorsTBATBA26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute UnitsTBA40607280
Stream ProcessorsTBA2560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBA240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBA1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBA16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size12 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth320 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBA250W300W300W
PriceTBATBA$579 US$649 US$999 US
Which AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results
Submit

Related