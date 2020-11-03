Details regarding AMD's raytracing support for its Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 based graphics cards have been unearthed by AdoredTV. There was recently some discussion regarding how will AMD implement its own raytracing features in gaming titles and it looks like AMD's gaming GPUs will already have full support in titles that are based on Microsoft's DXR or Vulkan Raytracing APIs.

AMD Announces Raytracing Support For Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Graphics Cards In All Microsoft DXR & Vulkan Raytracing APIs Based Games

AMD clarified that their Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 graphics cards will feature full raytracing support in gaming titles that use industry-based standards. According to AMD, they will allow full raytracing support in games that are based on Microsoft's DXR and Vulkan Raytracing APIs and there are a lot of titles that already do that.

AMD will support all ray tracing titles using industry-based standards, including the Microsoft DXR API and the upcoming Vulkan raytracing API. Games making of use of proprietary raytracing APIs and extensions will not be supported. AMD Marketing via AdoredTV

For starters, there are only a handful of titles that are locked behind NVIDIA's RTX implementation and therefore, regarded as a proprietary standard. Major game engines such as Frostbite, Unreal, Seed & Unity are based on Microsoft's DXR APIs. Vulkan Raytracing is also implemented in Id tech's new engines for its next-generation title however, currently, they are only supported for RTX GPUs.

There is a big possibility that developers who have their games based on industry-standard APIs for raytracing will at some point enable support for AMD's Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 graphics cards but that remains to be seen. We could also see a drastic difference between NVIDIA's RTX & AMD's own raytracing implementation in the same titles too. Following is a list of all the games available that are based on Microsoft's DXR API:

Battlefield V

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Deliver Us The Moon

Dirt 5

Fortnite

Metro Exodus

Shadow of The Tomb Raider

Wolfenstein Youngblood

We recently got to see some impressive raytracing performance numbers of the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics card which shows that AMD might just have a strong RT solution of their own. AMD still lacks behind NVIDIA when DLSS is enabled however, AMD is also working on its own DLSS solution under the Microsoft DirectML banner. It will definitely be interesting to see how well the AMD RA (Ray Accelerator) cores compare against NVIDIA's RT cores.

We are always looking to help developers with new initiatives and we are already working on a super-resolution feature to give gamers an option for more performance when using ray tracing. Scott Herkelman - AMD

AMD's Scott Herkelman has already stated that they are currently working on their own super-resolution feature to be implemented along raytracing however as per The Verge, the solution might not be available on the launch of the Radeon RX 6000 series cards.

Those answers will come between now and our availability dates. Please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and interest. — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) October 29, 2020

We can definitely expect more detailed information on raytracing and AI-based super-resolution features for Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 based graphics cards in the coming week as promised by AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing, Frank Azor.

Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.







AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US