AMD Radeon RX 6600M Is Spotted Inside The Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

We already saw that the AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card is inside the HP Omen 16, but in the latest leak, we see the RX 6600M in the Lenovo Legion 5.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Will Be The First Lenovo Laptop With All AMD Components - Comes With The Ryzen 7 5800H & The Radeon RX 6600M

The first indication of the Lenovo Legion 5 and its all AMD internals including the Radeon RX 6600M. _rogame on Twitter was able to spot a UserBenchmark entry with the codename Lenovo 82NW. VideoCardz was able to get a specifications sheet for the Lenovo Legion 5 which matches up with the specs on the 82NW in the entry. The Legion 15 comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, the Radeon RX 6600M, and 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The model in the entry comes equipped with the Ryzen 7 5800H, the Radeon RX 6600M, and 16GB of RAM.

AMD’s Xilinx Acquisition Enters Second Phase Of Chinese Regulatory Scrutiny

Lenovo has used AMD processors in the past and laptops that currently offer Ryzen CPUs include the IdeaPad and some Legion laptops, but Lenovo hasn't used AMD Radeon graphics cards in its laptops. The Lenovo Legion 5 is the first laptop from Lenovo to feature all AMD components and could even be a sign that higher-end AMD Radeon GPUs may be making their way into Legion gaming laptops.

When it comes to specifications, the AMD Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU for the Radeon RX 6600M is expected to feature up to 28 CUs or 1792 stream processors. It will also come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 128-bit bus interface and with TGPs ranging up to 100 Watts. The AMD Navi 23 GPUs are additionally going to feature 32 MB of Infinity Cache and will be the smallest Navi chip to house the brand new cache technology. Discrete GPUs below the Navi 23 such as Navi 24 and the integrated RDNA 2 chips on Van Gogh APUs are not going to feature the tech.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600M launched last month, but it hasn't been seen outside of leaks and with more leaks, it may be that it will finally find its way into consumers' hands. The competitor to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 may finally be unleashed.