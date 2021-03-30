In the latest Linux Kernel Patch, AMD has confirmed the Infinity Cache sizes of its upcoming RDNA 2 Radeon RX GPUs based on the Navi 23 SKU. The company has also confirmed that neither RDNA 2 powered Van Gogh nor CDNA 2 powered Instinct accelerators will be featuring its Infinity Cache technology.

AMD RDNA 2 Navi 23 GPU Powered Radeon RX GPUs To Feature 32 MB Infinity Cache, A Quarter of Navi 21's Infinity Cache Pool

The information was spotted by Coelacanth-Dream (via Kepler_L2) and confirms cache sizes & GPU configurations of several RDNA 2 and CDNA 2 GPUs. The AMD Infinity Cache was first introduced on the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards featuring the RDNA 2 architecture. The Navi 21 SKU, codenamed Big Navi, was the first to get it but it was followed by the Navi 22 SKU recently & now we are also going to get a third SKU in the form of Navi 23.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.3.2 Introduces Support for Outriders, Evil Genius 2: World Domination and More











AMD RDNA 2 Powered Navi 23 GPU For Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards

The patch confirms the Infinity Cache size which is listed as a level-3 cache (L3) for all three RDNA 2 GPUs that will be coming to desktop PCs. The Navi 21 GPU 'Sienna Cichlid' features the biggest size of 128 MB Infinity Cache followed by the Navi 22 GPU 'Navy Flounder' which features 96 MB of L3 or Infinity Cache. The AMD Navi 23 GPU 'Dimgry Cavefish' is going to be the next GPU in the lineup of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards and is going to feature 32 MB of Infinity Cache. That's a quarter of the L3 size featured on the Big Navi GPU.

It was previously expected that Navi 23 Radeon RX 6000 GPUs would feature 64 MB of Infinity Cache but that rumor is debunked now. The specifications of the Navi 23 GPU suggest a total of 2048 stream processors & 32 raytracing units inside the GPU package. The GPU will also be packed with 32 MB of Infinity Cache which will help it boost its bandwidth by a huge margin. For memory, we are looking at up to 8 GB GDDR6 capacity that will operate across a 128-bit bus interface and offer pin speeds of up to 16 Gbps. This should bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. The Navi 23 GPU will also be the smallest of the Navi 2X family with a die size reported at around 236mm2.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 23? Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 236mm2? 336mm2? 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBA 17.2 Billion? 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 32 TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors 2048 TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 6-12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

AMD CDNA 2 Powered Aldebaran GPU For Instinct MI200 HPC Accelerators

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs Powered Razer Blade 14, Alienware m15, Dell G15 & HP OMEN Gaming Laptops Spotted

The other GPU is Aldebaran which is the codename for the chip powering AMD's Instinct MI200 accelerator. According to the data, the GPU carries 16 KB of L1 cache per CU which makes up 2 MB of the total L1 cache considering that the GPU will be packing 128 Compute Units. The GPU also carries 8 MB of shared L2 cache but carries 14 CUs per Shader Engine compared to 16 CUs per SE in the previous Instinct lineup. Regardless, it is stated that each CU on Aldebaran GPUs will have a significantly higher computing output.

Based on the naming convention itself, it looks like MI200 will be twice as fast as Instinct MI100 but to achieve this, AMD is expected to go all out with its MCM design. Do note that AMD's CDNA 2 GPU will be fabricated on a brand new process node & are confirmed to feature a 3rd Generation AMD Infinity architecture that extends to Exascale by allowing up to 8-Way coherent GPU connectivity.

AMD Radeon Instinct Accelerators 2020

Accelerator Name AMD Radeon Instinct MI6 AMD Radeon Instinct MI8 AMD Radeon Instinct MI25 AMD Radeon Instinct MI50 AMD Radeon Instinct MI60 AMD Instinct MI100 AMD Instinct MI100 GPU Architecture Polaris 10 Fiji XT Vega 10 Vega 20 Vega 20 Arcturus TBA GPU Process Node 14nm FinFET 28nm 14nm FinFET 7nm FinFET 7nm FinFET 7nm FinFET Advanced Process Node GPU Cores 2304 4096 4096 3840 4096 7680 7680 x 2 (MCM) ? GPU Clock Speed 1237 MHz 1000 MHz 1500 MHz 1725 MHz 1800 MHz ~1500 MHz TBA FP16 Compute 5.7 TFLOPs 8.2 TFLOPs 24.6 TFLOPs 26.5 TFLOPs 29.5 TFLOPs 185 TFLOPs TBA FP32 Compute 5.7 TFLOPs 8.2 TFLOPs 12.3 TFLOPs 13.3 TFLOPs 14.7 TFLOPs 23.1 TFLOPs TBA FP64 Compute 384 GFLOPs 512 GFLOPs 768 GFLOPs 6.6 TFLOPs 7.4 TFLOPs 11.5 TFLOPs TBA VRAM 16 GB GDDR5 4 GB HBM1 16 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 32 GB HBM2 32 GB HBM2 TBA Memory Clock 1750 MHz 500 MHz 945 MHz 1000 MHz 1000 MHz 1200 MHz TBA Memory Bus 256-bit bus 4096-bit bus 2048-bit bus 4096-bit bus 4096-bit bus 4096-bit bus TBA Memory Bandwidth 224 GB/s 512 GB/s 484 GB/s 1 TB/s 1 TB/s 1.23 TB/s TBA Form Factor Single Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Half Length Dual Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Full Length Dual Slot, Full Length OAM Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling Passive Cooling TDP 150W 175W 300W 300W 300W 300W TBA

AMD RDNA 2 Powered Van Gogh APUs For Ultra-Low-Power Notebooks

The Patch also confirms that the hotly anticipated RDNA 2 and Zen 2 powered Van Gogh APUs for ultra-low-power notebooks won't be featuring Infinity Cache. The Van Gogh APUs do feature a 128 KB GL1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache but the L3 cache is non-existent.

It makes sense for an entry-tier RDNA 2 iGPU which will be relying on LPDDR4X or even LPDDR5 memory for its primary memory bandwidth requirements. These APUs will be fabricated on the 7nm process node but we don't have an exact figure of what the maximum CU count on the RDNA 2 chip would be.