AMD Ryzen 7 5800U ‘Zen 3’ CPU Based Laptop Tested, 15W Chip Delivers Single-Core Performance On Par With Intel’s Top Desktop CPUs

We have been talking about the high-performance Cezanne CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture for a while now but it's time to take a look at the Ryzen 5000 U-series chips. So for that purpose, we are taking a look at the latest benchmarks of an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U based laptop which has been posted by Uniko's hardware.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 'Cezanne-H' CPU With 8 Zen 3 Cores Tested, 15W Chip Faster Than Most Intel 10th Gen Core i7 Desktop CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800U is part of the Cezanne-U lineup which is aimed at mainstream and low-power notebook designs. As such, it will feature lower clock speeds but retain mostly the same configuration as the Cezanne-H part. Coming straight to the specifications, the Ryzen 7 5800U is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads along with 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The clocks for the chip are set at 2.00 GHz base and 4.40 GHz boost.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H ‘Cezanne Zen 3’ CPU Powered Gaming Laptop From Mechrevo Pictured & Tested, Crushes Intel’s Entire Comet Lake-H CPU Lineup

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.65 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz TBD 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

Since this is a 15W design, it cannot be compared to the Cezanne-H 35W parts which offer much higher and stable clock speeds. Uniko's numbers come from its own sources and based around early laptop designs so while the numbers are definitely not final, they are worth taking a look at.





For performance, we have three benchmarks that were posted. These include CPU-z, Cinebench R20, and Cinebench R23. In CPU-z, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U scores 592 points in single and 3812 points in multi-core tests. In Cinebench R23, the chip scores 509 points in single and 3614 points within the multi-core test. In Cinebench R20, the chip scores 1311 points in single and 9326 points in the multi-core test.





One thing that is immediately noticeable is that the single-core performance sees a major jump but the multi-threaded performance just isn't that great. This could be due to several reasons with the early laptop design being one of them. It is possible that the multi-threading for this specific chip is not operating properly. However, Uniko reports that the same source provided him some results of an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U running on a similar laptop configuration and that scored 479 points in the single-core and 2836 points in the multi-core test in Cinebench R20. This represents a lead of 6.2% in single and 27.4% in the multi-core tests. But for comparison's sake, we will just keep the Ryzen 7 5800U multi-thread numbers out for now. You can see below how the numbers stack up in CPU-z below:

As you can see, the single-core performance is right there with Intel's top dogs in the desktop CPU segment. That is a fantastic showcase of just how good AMD's single-core lead has gone up with its Zen 3 core architecture. And the most mind-boggling part is that this chip has a TDP of 15W which goes up to 25W at max while the Intel Desktop CPUs are rated at 125W but go all the way up to 250 Watts. Of course, the chip won't clock as well and won't be offering the same amount of multi-core performance but in the end, just getting close to these desktop parts is a feat on its own.