AMD Radeon RX 6600M ‘Navi 23’ GPU Featured Inside HP Omen 16, Listed at Best Buy For $1480 US

AMD's Radeon RX 6600M RDNA 2 GPU has been spotted in a listing for the HP Omen 16 laptop. The laptop is another AMD Advantage product that features both Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU, offering a premium gaming experience on the go.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M & Ryzen 7 5800H Powered HP Omen 16 Laptop Listed at Best Buy For $1479.99 US

In a previous post, we reported how the ASUS ROG STRIX G15 (AMD Advantage) laptop has become the best-selling gaming laptop over at Best Buy. The AMD Advantage design spec is now coming to even more affordable laptops such as the HP Omen 16 which is powered by Radeon & Ryzen tech.

Tesla Model S Is Capable Of Playing Cyberpunk 2077 With PS5-Level Performance As Demonstrated By Elon Musk

The AMD Advantage design offers great gaming performance, premium display technology, and better workload experiences than standard laptops. Technologies such as Smartshift and Smart Access are a key part of these laptops and you will also find specs that include fast NVMe drives and increased battery timings. The bare minimum of an Advantage laptop is to offer 100+ FPS at 1080p on a 144Hz+ refresh rate panel.







The HP Omen 16 is one of the highlighted AMD Advantage laptops and is now listed over at Best Buy for $1479.99 US. From its listed specifications, the HP Omen 16 houses the Ryzen 7 5800H 8 core CPU, a 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, 1 TB of NVMe storage, a 16.1" FullHD display, & a slim design that one would expect from a top of the line portable gaming machine.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M 'RDNA 2' Mobility Graphics Chip

When it comes to specifications, the AMD Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU for the Radeon RX 6600M & Radeon Pro W6600M is expected to feature up to 28 CUs or 1792 stream processors. It will also come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 128-bit bus interface and with TGPs ranging up to 100 Watts. The AMD Navi 23 GPUs are additionally going to feature 32 MB of Infinity Cache and will be the smallest Navi chip to house the brand new cache technology. Discrete GPUs below the Navi 23 such as Navi 24 and the integrated RDNA 2 chips on Van Gogh APUs are not going to feature the tech.







Performance data shows the AMD Radeon RX 6600M outperforming the NVIDIA RTX 3060 6 GB mobility chip in several current-generation titles. AMD has also announced three brand new RX 6000M powered laptops with up to Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs which will be arriving in early June. Laptops such as the ASUS ROG STRIX G15 and the HP OMEN 16 are sure to take things to the extreme by delivering an all-AMD design and superior performance compared to Intel and NVIDIA offerings.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs