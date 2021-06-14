AMD Radeon RX 6600M ‘Navi 23’ Laptop RDNA 2 GPU Tested, Slower Than The NVIDIA RTX 3060

The first unofficial benchmarks of the AMD Radeon RX 6600M RDNA 2 GPU based on the Navi 23 SKU have landed. The benchmarks were posted over at Zhuanlan (via HXL) and show how well the latest RDNA 2 GPU competes against mainstream laptop offerings from NVIDIA.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M 'Navi 23' Laptop GPU With RDNA 2 Architecture Benchmarked, Slower Than The NVIDIA RTX 3060

The AMD Radeon RX 6600M is the first graphics chip to make use of the Navi 23 GPU SKU. The chip has yet to make an entrance on the desktop front so this is the first time we are actually looking at its real benchmarks. The chip was tested on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H laptop which featured 16 GB of DDR4-3200 (Single Rank x8) memory. The same test platform was also used to test the competition which included the NVIDIA RTX 3060 and the RTX 3050 Ti. Before we get into the benchmarks, let's quickly recap the specifications for the Radeon RX 6600M.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M 'RDNA 2' Mobility Graphics Chip Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the AMD Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU for the Radeon RX 6600M & Radeon Pro W6600M is expected to feature up to 28 CUs or 1792 stream processors. It will also come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 128-bit bus interface and with TGPs ranging up to 100 Watts. The AMD Navi 23 GPUs are additionally going to feature 32 MB of Infinity Cache and will be the smallest Navi chip to house the brand new cache technology. Discrete GPUs below the Navi 23 such as Navi 24 and the integrated RDNA 2 chips on Van Gogh APUs are not going to feature the tech.







AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs

GPU Name GPU Architecture Die Size GPU Cores GPU Clock (Max) Memory Bus Memory Capacity TGP AMD Radeon RX 6800M Navi 22 334.5mm2 2560 2300 MHz 192-bit 12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache) 145W+ AMD Radeon RX 6700M Navi 22 334.5mm2 2304 2300 MHz 160-bit 10 GB GDDR6 (80 MB Infinity Cache) 135W AMD Radeon RX 6600M Navi 23 TBC 1792 2177 MHz 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 100W AMD Radeon RX 6500M Navi 23 TBC 1536 TBC 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 75W AMD Radeon RX 6400M Navi 24 TBC 1280 TBC 64-bit 4 GB GDDR6 TBC AMD Radeon RX 6300M Navi 24 TBC 1024 TBC 64-bit TBC TBC

AMD's official Performance data shows the Radeon RX 6600M outperforming the NVIDIA RTX 3060 6 GB mobility chip in several current-generation titles. When it comes to actual benchmarks, AMD's Radeon RX 6600M (100W with 120W VR losses) seems to offer slower performance than the NVIDIA RTX 3060 (115W+15W). While the RTX 3060 does feature higher power consumption, at the same power limit of 100W, the RTX 3060 delivers better performance.

Radeon RX 6600M 'Navi 23' GPU Synthetic Benchmarks:





Radeon RX 6600M 'Navi 23' GPU Gaming Benchmarks:

Radeon RX 6600M 'Navi 23' GPU Power & Content Creation Benchmarks:









There's no difference in performance between the two laptop GPUs in synthetic benchmarks but as soon as we shift to gaming at 1080p, the RTX 3060 takes an 8% average performance lead. The ray-tracing performance is even higher with the RTX 3060 being up to 36% faster than the Radeon RX 6600M. AMD's Advantage laptop also comes with SmartShift technology which can deliver a 3-4% performance boost. As for content creation performance, NVIDIA's RTX GPUs take a huge lead due to impressive driver support and optimizations for content creator applications.

Now not all is bad, the Radeon RX 6600M delivers a 20-30% performance boost over the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti so if AMD can manage to price the mainstream Navi 23 chip accordingly, then it could serve in a really well position between the RTX 3050 Ti and the RTX 3060. The main issue for the RX 6600M is reported to be its 128-bit bus interface. The tester states that it would have been a better choice if AMD had gone with a 4 GB GDDR6 memory capacity which would have further toned the price and power down. The HP Omen 16 is one of the many premium options featuring the chip that will be available soon and is currently listed for a price of around $1500 US.