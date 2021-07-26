AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card To Be Unveiled at Chinajoy 2021 This Weekend

AMD is all set to introduce its brand new RDNA 2 graphics card, the Radeon RX 6600 XT, this week at Chinajoy 2021. The event will take place this weekend on Friday (30th of July) and there is good reason to believe the card is finally getting unveiled at the event.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Unveil All Set For This Weekend at Chinajoy 2021

Once again, it's Greymon55 who has tweeted out that the card will be announced at Chinajoy 2021 on the 30th of July. There's no mention of the RX 6600 (Non-XT) but that was also supposed to get an announcement on the same day as the RX 6600 XT though we will see what AMD has been up to. Videocardz further clarifies the various embargoes attached to the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card with AMD announcing it on the 30th of July, opening up the unboxing reviews on the 6th of August & then finally launching the card on 11th August.

6600XT will be announced on China Joy on July 30. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) July 26, 2021

According to our information, these are the embargoes for the RX 6600 XT (at this moment we are not aware of a separate review embargo): RX 6600 XT Announcement: July 30

RX 6600 XT Unboxing Embargo: August 6

RX 6600 XT Launch: August 11 via Videocardz

AMD RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s? 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W Price TBA $399 US? TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US

AMD RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Pricing & Performance

As per the latest rumor, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT should feature an MSRP of $349 US while the Radeon RX 6600 will feature an MSRP of $299 US. This information isn't set in stone & is around a month old but it looks like AMD will be competing directly against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. CowCotland also recently stated that the Radeon RX 6600 XT could hit a street price of up to 499 EUR. We have already seen a few variants listed online for insane prices of around $800 US.

Now while the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT seems to be offering a price closer to the RTX 3060 ($329 US MSRP), it does fall short in features. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is said to offer better raster performance and it does have FSR too but the GeForce RTX 3060 packs a 12 GB VRAM (50% more) and also features much better raytracing capabilities along with the added DLSS suite.

So overall, in terms of features, the RTX 3060 may offer slightly better value. There's also the RTX 3060 Ti for a price of $399 US but that's a whole different performance segment that AMD would try to avoid at all costs since the 6600 XT doesn't seem like great value at such a high price. If that isn't enough, NVIDIA is rumored to be stockpiling GeForce RTX 3060's to pit against AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card at launch.

According to MLiD, the company is preparing a flood of RTX 3060s and should have vastly more supply than AMD's RX 6600 XT. This combined with the drop in pricing all around the world and the introduction of LHR cards means that we might actually see close-to-affordable pricing with the RTX 3060.