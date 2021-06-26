  ⋮    ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6600 And RX 6600XT GPUs Listed In New Update, Launch Imminent?

Via the website Videocardz, well-known informant @KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter has leaked details about the recent driver releases by AMD pointing towards the possible future launch of the Radeon RX 6600 GPU and RX 6600XT GPU, complete with the Navi 23 GPU. AMD currently uses the Navi 23 in their Radeon RX 6600M mobile GPU. Both GPUs listed in the driver update correspond with the "73FF" PC Device ID as shown below.

AMD hid their newest Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600XT GPUs in their newest driver update

Earlier this year at CES 2021, AMD informed their audience that they would be releasing a graphics card sporting a single-fan setup in the future. With this new leak, it looks like they were talking about  the Radeon 6600 GPU and 6600XT GPU - each housing a Navi 23 GPU. Based on the driver update entries and the hints from AMD, it is likely that we are looking at a simaltenous launch of the two graphics cards.

AMD Makes 4700S ‘Zen 2’ DIY Desktop Kit Official – Xbox Series X APU With 8 Cores at 4.0 GHz, 16 GB GDDR6 Memory & Disabled RDNA 2 GPU

AMD Radeon RX 6600 and AMD Radeon RX 6600XT GPU
Leaked AMD driver listing via @KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter.

Currently, AMD has launched the mobile RDNA2 series which is currently being used in the ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptops. The current laptops feature RX 6800M graphics. AMD has also mentioned the upcoming launch of its Radeon RX 6700 XT series to stay competitive with other manufacturers.

With the AMD Radeon 6600 GPU and 6600XT GPU, we don't have details about specifications at this time. However, past rumors have indicated that the Radeon 6600XT GPU will allow for 8GB of GDDR6 memory. If this is true, the Radeon 6600 GPU may either run with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, or the same 8GB of the XT model. This is based off the current Navi 23 GPU specifications already in use.

AMD's Navi 23 GPU provides a 128-bit memory bus and processes up to 2048 streams of data. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, currently has in use, the AMD Navi 23 in his Model S vehicles. Musk has stated that the performance of this system will rival Sony's Playstation 5 gaming consoles. The Navi 23 GPU utilizes 10 TFLOPs (also known as teraFLOPS -- equal to one trillion floating-point operations per second) of computing performance and adopts up to 100 watts of power, which is currently in the AMD Radeon Pro W6600 graphics card for high-end office workstations.

Long story short, based on the timing of this leak, we expect the AMD 6600 and 6600XT GPU launch to be imminent (within a quarter).

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units2832364060728080
Stream Processors17922048230425603840460851205120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W330W
PriceTBATBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US

