Via the website Videocardz, well-known informant @KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter has leaked details about the recent driver releases by AMD pointing towards the possible future launch of the Radeon RX 6600 GPU and RX 6600XT GPU, complete with the Navi 23 GPU. AMD currently uses the Navi 23 in their Radeon RX 6600M mobile GPU. Both GPUs listed in the driver update correspond with the "73FF" PC Device ID as shown below.

AMD hid their newest Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 6600XT GPUs in their newest driver update

Earlier this year at CES 2021, AMD informed their audience that they would be releasing a graphics card sporting a single-fan setup in the future. With this new leak, it looks like they were talking about the Radeon 6600 GPU and 6600XT GPU - each housing a Navi 23 GPU. Based on the driver update entries and the hints from AMD, it is likely that we are looking at a simaltenous launch of the two graphics cards.

Currently, AMD has launched the mobile RDNA2 series which is currently being used in the ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptops. The current laptops feature RX 6800M graphics. AMD has also mentioned the upcoming launch of its Radeon RX 6700 XT series to stay competitive with other manufacturers.

With the AMD Radeon 6600 GPU and 6600XT GPU, we don't have details about specifications at this time. However, past rumors have indicated that the Radeon 6600XT GPU will allow for 8GB of GDDR6 memory. If this is true, the Radeon 6600 GPU may either run with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, or the same 8GB of the XT model. This is based off the current Navi 23 GPU specifications already in use.

AMD's Navi 23 GPU provides a 128-bit memory bus and processes up to 2048 streams of data. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, currently has in use, the AMD Navi 23 in his Model S vehicles. Musk has stated that the performance of this system will rival Sony's Playstation 5 gaming consoles. The Navi 23 GPU utilizes 10 TFLOPs (also known as teraFLOPS -- equal to one trillion floating-point operations per second) of computing performance and adopts up to 100 watts of power, which is currently in the AMD Radeon Pro W6600 graphics card for high-end office workstations.

Long story short, based on the timing of this leak, we expect the AMD 6600 and 6600XT GPU launch to be imminent (within a quarter).

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s? 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W Price TBA TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US

