PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Custom Models Listed Online, 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & Red Devil Flavors
PowerColor's Radeon RX 6600 XT custom graphics cards have been listed online by New Zealand retailer, PBTech, as discovered by Videocardz. The retailer has listed down three custom variants along with their respective (preliminary) prices.
PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Custom Graphics Card Lineup Listed Online, Includes Red Devil, Hellbound & Fighter Variants
PowerColor seems to be in a very leaky mood these days, their Radeon RX 6600 XT lineup was spotted on EEC and soon after, they themselves listed it on their webpage. Now, these graphics cards have been listed online by the New Zealand-based retailer which includes three models, the flagship Red Devil followed by Hellbound and Figher variants. The cards are listed below along with their respective prices.
- POWERCOLOR RX 6600 XT 8GB Fighter
AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DH
1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)
- POWERCOLOR RX 6600 XT 8GB Hellhound
AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHL/OC
1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)
- POWERCOLOR 6600 XT 8GB Red Devil
AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHE/OC
1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)
While these prices are preliminary, it should be noted that the same retailer is offering the Radeon RX 6700 XT for $100 US more at $1349 US (PowerColor RX 6700 XT Red Devil) which means that the rumors surrounding a $399 US MSRP for the RX 6600 XT might hold some weight. The PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellbound and RX 6600 XT Hellbound variants are listed for the same $1248.99 pricing.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.
The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. The AMD RX 6600 XT is expected to launch on 11th August while an announcement is rumored for next week.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|GPU
|Navi 23 (XL?)
|Navi 23 (XT?)
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|28
|32
|36
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|1792
|2048
|2304
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|128-bit?
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|256 GB/s?
|256 GB/s?
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|Price
|TBA
|$399 US?
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
News Source: Videocardz
