PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Custom Models Listed Online, 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & Red Devil Flavors

By Hassan Mujtaba
PowerColor's Radeon RX 6600 XT custom graphics cards have been listed online by New Zealand retailer, PBTech, as discovered by Videocardz. The retailer has listed down three custom variants along with their respective (preliminary) prices.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Custom Graphics Card Lineup Listed Online, Includes Red Devil, Hellbound & Fighter Variants

PowerColor seems to be in a very leaky mood these days, their Radeon RX 6600 XT lineup was spotted on EEC and soon after, they themselves listed it on their webpage. Now, these graphics cards have been listed online by the New Zealand-based retailer which includes three models, the flagship Red Devil followed by Hellbound and Figher variants. The cards are listed below along with their respective prices.

PowerColor Gears For AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Cards Launch

  • POWERCOLOR RX 6600 XT 8GB Fighter
    AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DH
    1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)
  • POWERCOLOR RX 6600 XT 8GB Hellhound
    AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHL/OC
    1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)
  • POWERCOLOR 6600 XT 8GB Red Devil
    AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHE/OC
    1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)

While these prices are preliminary, it should be noted that the same retailer is offering the Radeon RX 6700 XT for $100 US more at $1349 US (PowerColor RX 6700 XT Red Devil) which means that the rumors surrounding a $399 US MSRP for the RX 6600 XT might hold some weight. The PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellbound and RX 6600 XT Hellbound variants are listed for the same $1248.99 pricing.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. The AMD RX 6600 XT is expected to launch on 11th August while an announcement is rumored for next week.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units2832364060728080
Stream Processors17922048230425603840460851205120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W330W
PriceTBA$399 US?TBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US

News Source: Videocardz

