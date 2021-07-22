PowerColor's Radeon RX 6600 XT custom graphics cards have been listed online by New Zealand retailer, PBTech, as discovered by Videocardz. The retailer has listed down three custom variants along with their respective (preliminary) prices.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Custom Graphics Card Lineup Listed Online, Includes Red Devil, Hellbound & Fighter Variants

PowerColor seems to be in a very leaky mood these days, their Radeon RX 6600 XT lineup was spotted on EEC and soon after, they themselves listed it on their webpage. Now, these graphics cards have been listed online by the New Zealand-based retailer which includes three models, the flagship Red Devil followed by Hellbound and Figher variants. The cards are listed below along with their respective prices.

PowerColor Gears For AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Cards Launch

POWERCOLOR RX 6600 XT 8GB Fighter

AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DH

1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)

AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DH 1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT) POWERCOLOR RX 6600 XT 8GB Hellhound

AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHL/OC

1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)

AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHL/OC 1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT) POWERCOLOR 6600 XT 8GB Red Devil

AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHE/OC

1248.99 NZD (868.63 with 15% VAT)

While these prices are preliminary, it should be noted that the same retailer is offering the Radeon RX 6700 XT for $100 US more at $1349 US (PowerColor RX 6700 XT Red Devil) which means that the rumors surrounding a $399 US MSRP for the RX 6600 XT might hold some weight. The PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellbound and RX 6600 XT Hellbound variants are listed for the same $1248.99 pricing.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. The AMD RX 6600 XT is expected to launch on 11th August while an announcement is rumored for next week.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s? 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W Price TBA $399 US? TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US

News Source: Videocardz