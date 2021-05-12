  ⋮  

AMD Navi 23 GPU Powered Radeon RX 6600 XT To Features 2048 & RX 6600 Features 1792 Cores, 8 GB GDDR6 Memory For Both Graphics Cards

The core counts of AMD's Navi 23 GPU powered Radeon RX 6600 XT & Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards have been revealed in a new rumor posted over at Chiphell Forums (via HXL).

We recently saw manufacturers submit both, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & the Radeon RX 6600, graphics cards at EEC. Now the rumor mill has stated that both of these cards will be powered by the Navi 23 (RDNA 2) GPU. The top model will feature the full Navi 23 XT SKU while the cut-down variant will be based on the Navi 23 XL SKU. Both of these GPUs will house all of the key tech that has been featured on the RDNA 2 graphics IP.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 64 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 64 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor, the card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

We have compiled the following chart that shows how well the cards perform against current and last-gen parts:

If these numbers are correct, then the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT will be offering faster performance than the Radeon RX 5700 XT at a lower price point (talking about MSRP) and also in a much smaller die package which would result in higher efficiency. The Radeon RX 6600 on the other hand will be slightly faster than the RX 5700 and once again at a lower price point.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size236mm2?236mm2?336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBATBA17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units28323640607280
Stream Processors1792204823042560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W
PriceTBATBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US

