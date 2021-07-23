  ⋮    ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU Might Be Available For A High Premium Of Up To $646

By Jason R. Wilson
Hardware site Cowcotland received information that, due to the ongoing struggle for consumers to acquire graphics cards at affordable prices, that for the upcoming launch of the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, the speculated current cost will be 499 to 549 euros ($587.85 to $646.57). This is ofcourse, something that we have already seen with pricing premiums for existing AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 64 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

The continued difficulty to acquire GPUs is rampant, because of hundreds of GPUs being used in the subculture of bitcoin cryptocurrency mining. This consistent lack of GPUs available for sale is causing consumers to either wait until the products can be readily available for a reasonable cost, locate a store or even manufacturer that has them available, or pay more for the product from either scalpers or retailers looking to cash-in on the GPU drought.

PowerColor Files Radeon RX 6600 series to EEC

We continue to remind buyers that if you plan on purchasing a GPU from a third party seller for an extremely affordable price for a used card, please look into what you are purchasing due to the cryptocurrency mining utilizing those cards. You also want to consider going for LHR series cards from NVIDIA which do not have the mining premium (since they are hash rate limited). The levels that the processors are pushed deplete the life of the card, and if you have access to one, the likelihood that the GPU will continue to last for several months or more is not very high.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT?)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units2832364060728080
Stream Processors17922048230425603840460851205120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s?384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W330W
PriceTBA$399 US?TBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US

YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead reports that the actual MSRP of the Radeon RX 6600 XT is set to be between $350 to $380 come launch, as well as have better availability for purchase than previous models. However, VCZ has contradicted this and stated that the MSRP has not been decided yet and the information from Cowcatland contradicts this as well.

Again, this information is strictly rumor and is always subject to change. The Radeon RX 6600 XT is set to launch at the end of this month with availability around August 11th.

Source: VideoCardz, Cowcotland, Moore's Law Is Dead

