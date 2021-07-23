AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU Might Be Available For A High Premium Of Up To $646

Hardware site Cowcotland received information that, due to the ongoing struggle for consumers to acquire graphics cards at affordable prices, that for the upcoming launch of the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, the speculated current cost will be 499 to 549 euros ($587.85 to $646.57). This is ofcourse, something that we have already seen with pricing premiums for existing AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications: The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 64 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

The continued difficulty to acquire GPUs is rampant, because of hundreds of GPUs being used in the subculture of bitcoin cryptocurrency mining. This consistent lack of GPUs available for sale is causing consumers to either wait until the products can be readily available for a reasonable cost, locate a store or even manufacturer that has them available, or pay more for the product from either scalpers or retailers looking to cash-in on the GPU drought.

PowerColor Files Radeon RX 6600 series to EEC

We continue to remind buyers that if you plan on purchasing a GPU from a third party seller for an extremely affordable price for a used card, please look into what you are purchasing due to the cryptocurrency mining utilizing those cards. You also want to consider going for LHR series cards from NVIDIA which do not have the mining premium (since they are hash rate limited). The levels that the processors are pushed deplete the life of the card, and if you have access to one, the likelihood that the GPU will continue to last for several months or more is not very high.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s? 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W Price TBA $399 US? TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US

YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead reports that the actual MSRP of the Radeon RX 6600 XT is set to be between $350 to $380 come launch, as well as have better availability for purchase than previous models. However, VCZ has contradicted this and stated that the MSRP has not been decided yet and the information from Cowcatland contradicts this as well.

Again, this information is strictly rumor and is always subject to change. The Radeon RX 6600 XT is set to launch at the end of this month with availability around August 11th.

Source: VideoCardz, Cowcotland, Moore's Law Is Dead