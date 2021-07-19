AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Cards Reportedly Launching on 11th August
AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT & Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards are expected to launch next month in August, reports Fudzilla. The RDNA 2 GPU-powered duo will be aiming mainstream segment & will be positioned as a competitive solution for 1080p gamers.
According to the source, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 will be launching on the same day on the 11th of August. The cards will be available in several reference flavors as spotted in several EEC listings. These will also be the first Radeon RX 6000 series desktop cards featuring the Navi 23 GPUs which have already made their debut in the Pro and Mobility segments.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.
The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.
The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. Recent rumors have stated pricing of $399 US for the Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB variant and put its performance on par with the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti though that's pretty steep pricing for what is to be a 1080p graphics card since it would offer the same performance as an RX 5700 XT for pretty much the same price but with lower power draw being the only advantage over its RDNA 1 predecessor.
It seems like the RX 6700 XT will serve as the more premium 1440p offering while the RX 6600 XT will be positioned as an entry-level 1440p offering with AMD putting a large emphasis on the FSR performance. The RX 6600 non-XT could be the more premium 1080p gaming card which is likely to be priced at around $300 US though as of right now, the pricing rumors cannot be confirmed.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|GPU
|Navi 23 (XL?)
|Navi 23 (XT?)
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|28
|32
|36
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|1792
|2048
|2304
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|128-bit?
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|256 GB/s?
|256 GB/s?
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|Price
|TBA
|$399 US?
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
