AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Graphics Card Now Available, Starting at $379 US – Here’s Where To Buy

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB graphics card is now officially available in the retail segment & starts at $379 US. The graphics card is aimed at the 1080p gaming segment and comes in several custom flavors.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Is Now Officially Available With A Starting Price of $379 US, Here's Where To Buy!

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is definitely going to be an interesting graphics card at its price and performance segment. Based on its naming convention alone, the card replaces the Radeon RX 5600 XT which featured more cores but was limited to 6 GB GDDR6 memory.

In terms of performance alone, AMD promises up to 70% better performance which puts the card slightly ahead of the Radeon RX 5700 XT however in reviews, we see the card offers similar performance as the RX 5700 XT but with a lower power draw and a slightly lower price point while supporting the latest feature set from AMD such as Raytracing and FSR.

You can find the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT at the following links:

And for individual models, you can head over the following links:

AMD RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which features 11.06 Billion transistors packed within a 237mm2 die. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24 which should launch sometime later.

The Navi 23 GPU features 32 Compute Units with a total of 2048 stream processors which will be clocked at up to 2589 MHz. The card also rocks 32 MB Infinity Cache and features an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface at pin speeds of 16 Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256 GB/s.

The RX 6600 XT graphics card is powered by a single 8-pin power connector though that will vary depending on the custom model. The TBP for the card is rated at 160W which is 10W higher than the Radeon RX 5600 XT and 65W lower than the Radeon RX 5700 XT. Here you get to see the huge efficiency uplift that RDNA 2 architecture is able to deliver. Both the higher clocks and architecture-specific enhancements deliver a nice jump in performance while keeping the power draw lower vs RDNA 1.

AMD's list of highlighted features for the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card include:

AMD FidelityFX – Now supported by 50 titles and game engines, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. Offering broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, as well as on competitor GPUs, the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology delivers 2.4X higher performance on average in “Performance” mode at 4K across select titles compared to native resolution.

– Now supported by 50 titles and game engines, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. Offering broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, as well as on competitor GPUs, the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology delivers 2.4X higher performance on average in “Performance” mode at 4K across select titles compared to native resolution. AMD Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics with AMD Ryzen 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards. Providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT high-speed 8 GB GDDR6 graphics memory can deliver a performance uplift of up to 11 percent on average in select titles.

– Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics with AMD Ryzen 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards. Providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to the entire AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT high-speed 8 GB GDDR6 graphics memory can deliver a performance uplift of up to 11 percent on average in select titles. AMD Infinity Cache – 32 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die reduces latency and power consumption to enable higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

– 32 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die reduces latency and power consumption to enable higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs. DirectX 12 Ultimate Support – Enables games to deliver mind-blowing visuals with real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), Variable Rate Shading, and other advanced features, elevating games to a new level of realism.

– Enables games to deliver mind-blowing visuals with real-time DirectX Raytracing (DXR), Variable Rate Shading, and other advanced features, elevating games to a new level of realism. AMD Radeon Anti-Lag – Helps decrease input-to-display response times, making games more responsive and offering a competitive edge in gameplay.

– Helps decrease input-to-display response times, making games more responsive and offering a competitive edge in gameplay. AMD Radeon Boost – AMD Radeon Boost with support for Variable Rate Shading can provide up to a 48-percent performance increase in Warframe during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution or by varying shading rates for different regions of a frame, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with virtually no perceptual impact on image quality.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA 128/64 TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA 2359 MHz TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz Boost Clock TBA 2589 MHz TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA 10.6 TFLOPs TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP TBA 160W TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W Price TBA $379 US TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US

AMD RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Pricing & Performance - Is It Worth it?

So coming to the value proposition of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, we now know that the card is indeed priced at $379 US which is $20 US cheaper than the RX 5700 XT's MSRP & $100 US higher than the Radeon RX 5600 XT's MSRP. It is clear that AMD is charging a very high premium for its RDNA 2 cards. This is a bigger price bump than AMD's RX 6700 XT which saw a $79 US jump over its predecessor (the RX 5700 XT).







AMD has shown the card to be faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in several titles but we are talking about the non-Ti variant which is priced at $329 US (or $50 US cheaper than the RX 6600 XT), packs 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM, and has better ray-tracing capabilities along with an extended DLSS suite. The RTX 3060 could remain a strong offering in its price segment despite the launch of the RX 6600 XT & the RTX 3060 Ti should retain faster performance because the RX 6600 XT is 15% faster than the RTX 3060 on average whereas the RTX 3060 Ti is up to 25% faster on average. The performance is scaled as below:

RX 6600 XT - 15% Faster Than RTX 3060 For 15% Higher Price

15% Faster Than RTX 3060 For 15% Higher Price RTX 3060 Ti - 25% Faster Than RTX 3060 For 20% Higher Price

It looks like in overall performance, the RTX 3060 Ti will be a better value as it would not only offer better raster performance but also better ray-tracing capabilities. AMD does keep the advantage in power efficiency as the RTX 3060 Ti is rated at 200W. Those currently running an RX 5600 XT or an older or lower performance graphics card should find the RX 6600 XT as a decent upgrade option but it's still a hard buy with two RTX 3060 series options in the market countering it.

AMD is promising that retailers have no reason to artificially increase the price of the Radeon RX 6600 XT since they will have a good enough stock but that doesn't seem to be the case as the card is listed as 'Sold Out' on almost every major retailer around the globe.







AMD Radeon GPU Segment/Tier Prices

Graphics Segment 2014-2016 2016-2017 2017-2018 2018-2019 2020-2021 Ultra Enthusiast Tier Radeon R9 295X2 Radeon Pro Duo N/A N/A Radeon RX 6900 XT Price $1499 US $1499 US N/A N/A $999 US Enthusiast Tier Radeon R9 290X Radeon R9 Fury X

Radeon R9 Fury Radeon RX Vega 64 Radeon VII Radeon RX 6800 XT

Radeon RX 6800 Price $549 US $649 US

$549 US $499 US $699 US $649 US

$579 US High-End Tier Radeon R9 290 Radeon R9 390X Radeon RX Vega 56 Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 6700 XT Price $399 US $399 US $399 US $399 US $479 US Mainstream Tier Radeon R9 280X

Radeon R9 280 Radeon R9 390

Radeon R9 380 Radeon RX 480 Radeon RX 5700

Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 6600 XT Price $299 US

$279 US $329 US

$229 US $229 US $349 US

$299 US $379 US Mid-Tier Performance Radeon R9 270X

Radeon R9 270 Radeon R9 370X

Radeon R9 370 Radeon RX 470 Radeon RX 5500 XT Radeon RX 6500 XT? Price $199 US

$179 US $199 US

$179 US $179 US $169 US $279 US? Entry-Tier Radeon R7 260X

Radeon R7 260 Radeon R7 360 Radeon RX 460 N/A N/A Price $139 US

$109 US $109 US $99 US N/A N/A

Furthermore, we cannot guarantee if AMD partners will be able to offer the RX 6600 XT at its MSRP of $379 US as early listings have already shown over $600 US+ retail prices. With that said, AMD will have several custom models of the card available through its partners including triple-fan, dual-fan and Mini-ITX flavors.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Custom Models:



































