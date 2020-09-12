Alleged benchmarks of AMD's next-generation Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards based on the RDNA 2 GPU architecture have leaked out. The benchmarks were carried out in AOTS (Ashes of The Singularity) performance test and spotted by Rogame & TUM_APISAK.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Cards Performance Benchmarks Allegedly Leak Out, As Fast As A Stock RTX 2080 Ti

The specific GPU or graphics card is not mentioned but as per the score so we can't say for sure if this is the Big Navi GPU or a slightly smaller SKU. AMD has recently announced that it will unveil its Radeon RX 6000 series lineup on October 28th so based on that, we can expect several graphics cards within the lineup. The one leaked within the benchmarks may just be one of them and not exactly the fastest variant.

With that said, the graphics card features a score between 5900-6200 points at the 4K resolution using the Crazy graphics preset. The performance was evaluated under the DirectX 11 API with a Core i9-9900K (8 core) CPU. The graphics card delivers an average of around 60 FPS in the game.





In terms of performance, the alleged Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" graphics card is around 20% faster than a heavily overclocked Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card on average. The card is about on par with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which scores 63 FPS (6100 points) at stock but when overclocked, the RTX 2080 Ti scores up to 79 FPS (7800 points) which ends up being 25% faster than the alleged RX 6000 series graphics card. We don't know the overclocking potential of AMD's upcoming cards but it looks like we will be getting more specifications in the coming month.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Alleged Performance Benchmarks (Via Rogame):

MSI Gaming X Trio 2080 Ti 74.4 (156.63%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti water stock 71.4 (150.31%)

EVGA XC Black 2080 Ti stock 64.9 (136.63%)

AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics 63.9 (134.52%)

MSI Gaming X Trio 2080 stock 54.4 (114.52%)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 stock 47.5 (100%)

Also, the GeForce RTX 3080's latest performance results leaked out within AOTS benchmark and show an average FPS of 98 with a score of 9600. These put the GeForce RTX 3080 at 25% faster than the heavily overclocked GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and about 55% faster than the alleged Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card.

Now as per Rogame, AMD is said to introduce both its Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPU based graphics cards under the Radeon RX 6000 series lineup. Both of these are said to be much bigger than the Navi 10 GPU and in terms of performance, the Navi 21 GPUs should tackle the higher-end RTX 3080 card while the Navi 22 GPUs will be positioned against the RTX 3070 series variants. Based on that, it is highly likely that we are looking at the results of Navi 22 GPU. Another thing to keep in mind is that these are still early performance tests and as launch comes closer, we will be looking at an even higher performance with better-tuned drivers for the cards.

I think some ppl missed this Both Navi21 & Navi22 are coming Both of them are "bigger" than Navi10 There is not only one "Big Navi" Navi22 SKUs should compete with 3060Ti/3070/3070Ti

Navi21 SKUs should compete with 3080 and up https://t.co/OBHJr74AXk — _rogame (@_rogame) September 12, 2020

A recently leaked picture of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 engineering sample unveiled up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit wide bus interface. The leaker who posted the picture mentioned that it housed the "Big Navi" GPU but once again, we aren't sure if he's referring to Navi 21 or Navi 22. But based on all previous rumors and leaks, it's Navi 21 that has been referred to as "Big Navi" while all other GPUs are referred to as standard RDNA 2 SKUs.

The AMD RDNA 2 based Radeon RX Navi 2x graphics card family is also touted to disrupt the 4K gaming segment similar to how Ryzen disrupted the entire CPU landscape. That's a pretty bold claim from AMD themselves but leaks and rumors are suggesting that this might be the case for AMD's next-generation Radeon RX graphics cards.

AMD unveiled that its RDNA 2 GPUs will deliver a similar performance jump over the first-gen RDNA GPUs like Zen 2 delivered over Zen 1. The first RDNA GPUs delivered a massive 50% increase in performance per watt over GCN architecture and RDNA 2 GPUs are expected to do the same over RDNA 1, delivering another 50% increase in performance per watt.





According to the roadmap shared by AMD, the RDNA 2 GPUs would feature three key features that will be part of the new GPU architecture. First and foremost is the performance per watt increase which is due to a number of reasons. AMD will be shifting from TSMC's 7nm process to the more advanced 7nm process node. The new process node itself increases transistor efficiency on the new GPUs while decreasing its overall size, allowing AMD to cram more performance in a much smaller package.

The key changes that have led to a 50% increase in performance per watt include a redesigned micro-architecture with improved performance-per-clock (IPC), a logic enhancement that helps reduce design complexity and switching power, and physical optimizations such as increased clock speeds.

AMD has also announced that RDNA 2 GPUs would feature VRS (Variable Rate Shading) and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. AMD is following suit with NVIDIA here who have already implemented the said technologies on its Turing GPU based GeForce RTX graphics cards. With the launch of the new consoles from Microsoft and Sony imminent, AMD is going to work to provide these features with its own optimization framework to developers for integration within next-generation gaming titles.

AMD has also recently showcased its RDNA 2 GPUs running Microsoft's DXR 1.1 (DirectX 12 API Ultimate) demo internally which utilizes hardware-accelerated ray tracing. AMD's approach to ray tracing is to offer simplified development and speedy adopting and that is definitely possible through consoles where the mass majority of game developers focus their efforts towards.

AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, has already stated that we can expect a new RDNA 2 GPU based Radeon RX high-end family and a 7nm RDNA refresh family to launch this year. The same was stated during the presentation in which it was stated that the "Navi 2x" lineup would scale from top to bottom and as the name suggests, would deliver twice the performance efficiency increase over the first-generation RX graphics cards. AMD's CFO, Devinder Kumar also shed some light on the RDNA 2 GPU based Radeon RX products for the PC platform, stating that PCs will be first to get a taste of the new architecture in the form of the Big Navi (Halo) graphics card followed by mainstream GPUs.

“There’s a lot of excitement for Navi 2, or what our fans have dubbed as the Big Navi“ “Big Navi is a halo product” “Enthusiasts love to buy the best, and we are certainly working on giving them the best”. “RDNA 2 architecture goes through the entire stack“ "it will go from mainstream GPUs all the way up to the enthusiasts and then the architecture also goes into the game console products... as well as our integrated APU products. "This allows us to leverage the larger ecosystem, accelerate the development of exciting features like ray tracing and more." via AMD's CFO, Devinder Kumar

Some of the features to expect from 2nd Generation RDNA Navi GPUs would be:

Optimized 7nm process node

Enthusiast-grade desktop graphics card options

Hardware-Level Ray Tracing Support

A mix of GDDR6 graphics cards

More power-efficient than First-Gen Navi GPUs

One of the key features on the Big Navi Radeon RX GPU is that it is going to disrupt the 4K gaming segment, similar to how Ryzen disrupted the entire CPU segment. These are some bold claims by AMD, but if those rumored specifications are anything to go by, then these claims may not be that far fetched.

“With the Radeon 5000-series we are essentially covering 90-something-percent of the total PC gamers today,” says Chandrasekhar. “And so that’s the reason why no 4K right now, it’s because the vast majority of them are at 1440p and 1080p. “That doesn’t mean a 4K-capable GPU isn’t coming, it is coming, but for here and now we want to focus on the vast majority of gamers.” “Similar to Ryzen,” he says, “all of us need a thriving Radeon GPU ecosystem. So, are we going after 4K, and going to similarly disrupt 4K? Absolutely, you can count on that. But that’s all I can say right now.” - PCGamesN

Once again, AMD in its own presentation emphasized enthusiast-class performance for the RDNA 2 based Radeon RX 'Navi 2X' GPUs so that's something to consider. The competition however from the other side won't just go eyes closed as AMD launches its high-performance graphics cards. The next-generation NVIDIA based GeForce GPUs are shaping up to be a beast from what we've seen so far and will be available first to consumers, starting the 17th of September.

The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.