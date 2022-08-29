AMD Radeon RX 7000 With RDNA 3 GPUs Teased, Coming Later This With Huge Gaming Performance Improvement

In addition to its grand Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU launch, AMD has also given us a first look at their next-gen Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs.

AMD Shows Off Next-Gen Radeon RX 7000 Series With RDNA 3 GPU Architecture

The teaser shown by AMD gives us a look at the graphics card which features the RDNA 3 GPU core. This could be one of the flagship designs of the lineup and it also seems to be slightly thicker than the current cards such as the RX 6950 XT. The shroud looks very similar to the reference design used by current cards and we can also see a hint of RGB illumination on the front of the card.

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

In the information published by AMD, the company highlighted a few key features of its RDNA 3 GPUs that will power the next generation of Radeon RX graphics cards. The RDNA 3 GPU will be based on a 5nm process node and utilize an advanced chiplet packaging that delivers increased performance per watt. Furthermore, the GPU will house a range of new technologies such as a brand new and rearchitected Compute Unit, an optimized graphics pipeline, and the next-gen of Infinity Cache.

AMD Navi 31 "Plum Bonito" GPU Configuration

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2. Rumors are that AMD has the option to select between Samsung and TSMC for the 6nm die.

AMD Navi 31: 12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

12288 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

According to the latest information, the AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture is expected to offer a single GCD with 48 WGPs, 12 SAs, and 6 SEs. This will give out a total of 12,288 SPs or stream processors. This is an increase of 2.4x in cores compared to the 5120 SPs featured on the Navi 21 GPU. The GPU or the Navi 31 GCD is said to measure 308mm2 and will come packaged on TSMC's 5nm process node.

The Navi 31 GPU will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and are also likely to carry the 64-bit (32-bit x 2) memory controllers that will provide the chip with a 384-bit bus interface. While this equals 96 MB of Infinity Cache which is lower than the 128 MB featured on the current Navi 21 GPUs, there's also a 3D-Stacked solution in the works which was pointed out recently and that would double the Infinity Cache with 32 MB (16 MB 0-hi + 16 MB 1-hi) capacities for a total of 192 MB of cache. This is a 50% increase versus the current Navi 21 design and it also makes Navi 31 the first GPU with both, chiplet and 3D stacked designs. These chiplets or MCD's will be fabricated on TSMC's 6nm process node and measure 37.5mm2 each.

The outlet reports that there was an even higher 288 MB (16 MB 0-Hi + 16 MB 1-Hi + 16 MB 2-Hi) MCD package planned but that was scrapped due to cost-benefit reasons. There are also talks of a cut-down variant of the Navi 31 GPU which will feature 42 WGPs or 10,752 cores and 5 MCDs for 80MB Infinity Cache across a 320-bit bus interface.

Now, this is going to result in higher power draw and AMD seems to have confirmed this much that their next-generation graphics card lineup will feature higher power consumption but they will still be a more efficient option than what NVIDIA has to offer. The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT already has a TBP of 335W so for a >2x performance gain. The cards are expected to retain their dual 8-pin plug input for power and feature an updated triple-fan cooling design which is slightly taller than the one currently in use.

AMD Navi 32 "Wheat Nas" GPU Configuration

The AMD Navi 32 GPU codenamed "Wheat Nas" is also one of the two MCM GPUs featured in the RDNA 3 lineup. The GPU will feature a single GCD (Graphics Compute Dies) and four MCDs (Multi-Cache Die). The GPU or GCD is said to measure 200mm2 while each MCD will retain the same size at 37.5mm2.

AMD Navi 32: 7680 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 64 MB Infinity Cache, 200mm2 GPU Die @5nm

7680 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 64 MB Infinity Cache, 200mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 22: 2560 Cores, 192-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 335mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The GCD will be equipped with 3 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 6 Shader Arrays (18 in total). The GPU will feature a total of 30 WGP or 60 Compute Units for a total of 7680 cores. This rounds up to >50% more cores than the Navi 31 flagship.

Each MCD should also feature 2 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface. Each MCD will retain the 16 MB 0-Hi capacity but there does not seem to be any 1-Hi variant which means that the chip will have just 64 MB maximum configs. That Navi 32 GPU is said to launch in 2023 and will be the highest chip for mobile and mid-tier chip for desktops. The GPU would be first rolled out to the mobile segment and might be announced at CES 2023 which makes ideal sense since we will have Phoenix Range and Dragon Range laptops with Zen 4 cores ready by then.

AMD Navi 32 "Hotpink Bonefish" GPU Configuration

The AMD Navi 33 GPU codenamed "Hotpink Bonefish" will start the monolithic segment within the RDNA 3 family. The GPU will feature a single die. The die is very similar to the flagship Navi 21 GPU and is expected to utilize a 6nm process node for fabrication with a die size of 203mm2.

AMD Navi 33: 4096 Cores, 128-bit Bus, 32 MB Infinity Cache, 335mm2 GPU Die @6nm

4096 Cores, 128-bit Bus, 32 MB Infinity Cache, 335mm2 GPU Die @6nm AMD Navi 23: 2048 Cores, 128-bit Bus, 32 MB Infinity Cache, 237mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The Navi 33 GCD is expected to feature 2 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 4 in total). This rounds up to 16 WGP's or 32 Compute Units for a total of 4096 cores which is higher than the Radeon RX 6800 "Navi 21 XL" GPU. The GPU will come packaged with 32 MB of Infinity Cache, the same amount as the Navi 23 GPU, and across a 128-bit wide bus. Just like the Navi 32 GPUs, the Navi 33 chips will be focused first on the mobile lineup with early graphics performance putting them ahead of the Intel Arc Alchemist lineup at less than half the cost & while pulling less power.

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU lineup based on the Nav 3x GPUs is expected to launch later this year with reports pitting the flagship Navi 31 launch first followed by Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X Codename Sienna Cichlid Hotpink Bonefish Wheat Nas Plum Bonito TBD GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD) MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD) MCM (TBD) GPU Die Size 520mm2 203mm2 (Only GCD) 200mm2 (Only GCD)

425mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) TBD Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 16 30 48 64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 32 60 96 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 4096 7680 12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 4096 7680 12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Memory Speed 16-18 Gbps TBD TBD 20 Gbps TBD Memory Bandwidth 512-576 GB/s TBD TBD 960 GB/s TBD Infinity Cache 128 MB 32 MB 64 MB 96/192 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT?

Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~150W ~250W ~350W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?

News Source: Videocardz