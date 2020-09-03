A couple of hours ago, we shared how NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 absolutely demolishes the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in Doom Eternal, delivering over 150 FPS at 4K resolution with all quality and image settings maxed out. Well, it looks like NVIDIA has shared even more performance metrics for its next-generation flagship and it looks like it's a whole different beast compared to the RTX 2080 Ti.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Is Going To Make Us All Forget The RTX 2080 Ti - Over 100 FPS In AAA Titles With Max Quality & RTX On at 4K

During the unveil, Jensen only shared the performance metrics in percentages versus the previous generation of cards but during the same Reddit Q&A session which we had a whole article on a few hours ago, NVIDIA's director of GeForce product management, Justin Walker, shared additional FPS numbers for the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

Answering to whether the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with its 10 GB memory would be sufficient to run next-generation AAA titles, Justin replied that the goal of their next flagship is to provide great performance at up to 4K resolution with all settings cranked to the max.

Justin even shared some game examples where he mentions that the GeForce RTX 3080 is able to deliver 60-100 FPS in several AAA titles at 4K resolution with everything maxed out (high-resolution textures and RTX On where applicable). The titles mentioned include Shadow of The Tomb Raider, Assassins Creed: Odyssey, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Gears of War 5, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus & Red Dead Redemption 2.

[Justin Walker] We’re constantly analyzing memory requirements of the latest games and regularly review with game developers to understand their memory needs for current and upcoming games. The goal of 3080 is to give you great performance at up to 4k resolution with all the settings maxed out at the best possible price. In order to do this, you need a very powerful GPU with high speed memory and enough memory to meet the needs of the games. A few examples - if you look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Gears of War 5, Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 running on a 3080 at 4k with Max settings (including any applicable high res texture packs) and RTX On, when the game supports it, you get in the range of 60-100fps and use anywhere from 4GB to 6GB of memory. Extra memory is always nice to have but it would increase the price of the graphics card, so we need to find the right balance. via Reddit

At least three of the titles mentioned here utilize NVIDIA's RTX feature set. These titles are Metro Exodus, Shadow of The Tomb Raider, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Starting with Metro Exodus, our own testing delivered around 47 FPS with an RTX 2080 Ti with RTX enabled at the Ultra preset without any Gameworks features enabled. Considering that the NVIDIA says they have everything maxed out (including Gameworks effects), a 60 FPS+ performance is a stellar increase. NVIDIA does not mention if they used DLSS but our testing was without DLSS enabled and at native 4K res.

Moving on to Shadow of Tomb Raider, the game was once again tested at Ultra settings. Here, our RTX 2080 Ti delivers around 55 FPS on average with the Ultra preset and DLSS enabled. Percentile (99%) performance is around 44 FPS on average. We don't know the exact FPS for the RTX 3080 but they could hover around 70-80 FPS which would mark a 45% increase in performance over the RTX 2080 Ti or a 90% jump over the RTX 2080 which would be incredible.

For Wolfenstein Youngblood, the performance at max settings is around 55 FPS with RTX On and about 80-85 FPS with DLSS enabled. An RTX 3080 given we get the same 40-50% performance jump over the RTX 2080 Ti which we are seeing in the other titles should get at least 100+ FPS with the same settings. Overall, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is looking like a fantastic graphics card for 4K gaming with an even more fantastic price of just $699 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBD TBD TBD Transistors TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD TBD TBD Tensor / RT Cores TBD TBD TBD Base Clock 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 17th September 24th September

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than an RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 3080 is a good bit ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 itself is twice as fast as the RTX 2080 and is considerably faster than the RTX 2080 Ti making it a perfect 60 FPS 4K gaming graphics card.