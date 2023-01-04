Amazon Prime Gaming Free Titles for January 2023 Include The Evil Within 2, Chicken Police, and Beat Cop

A new year brings a whole bunch of new titles for Prime Gaming members. As it is usually a tradition for each month, Amazon Prime subscribers can get a bunch of free games. The list of titles that will be part of January's lineup will give you a bit of a horror and mystery vibe.

Here's the list of games that will be available for free for Prime Gaming subscribers in January 2023.

The Evil Within 2

Beat Cop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Faraway 2: Jungle Escape

Breathedge

The highlight of the list is Shinji Mikami's The Evil Within 2. This game has received a lot of praise from both fans and critics alike. Rosh Kelly had the following to say about it in his review of the game:

Although it tries a little too hard and fails to properly capture the best horror tropes, The Evil Within 2 is a great, imaginative game with enough tension that you probably won't mind the relative lack of horror.

All of these games will be available for free for users to keep, all you have to do is be subscribed to Amazon Prime. Additionally, you can also get your hands on dozens of in-game items across several games, including GTA Online; World of Tanks; Fall Guys; Apex Legends; Call of Duty Mobile; Dead by Daylight; Paladins; Rainbow Six Siege; Marvel's Avengers; Guild Wars 2; Destiny 2; Red Dead Online; Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This also comes as an addition to the games that were added in December 2022. In case you missed it, here's the list of titles that were added to Amazon Prime Gaming last month:

Dishonored 2

Metal Slug + 3 + X

The Last Blade + 2

The King of Fighters 2003

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Twinkle Star Sprites

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers

Amazon Prime Gaming is currently available for all Amazon Prime subscribers. In other news, Apex Legends' latest event has started to roll out. This event features the return of the fan-favorite Control limited-time mode, and a variety of magic-themed cosmetics, including Legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, and Mirage.