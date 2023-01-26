Prime Gaming Gifts Morrowind GOTY Edition, Divine Knockout and More in February

Today, Amazon unveiled the Prime Gaming gifts that subscribers will be able to claim in the month of February.

There will be nine titles to grab for free, including Bethesda's classic masterpiece The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition and Hi-Rez's newly released brawler Divine Knockout. While Morrowind is not a new game, it may soon receive a new breath of life thanks to RTX Remix, NVIDIA's remastering tool that promises to add advanced ray tracing and other technical improvements to old classics like The Elder Scrolls III.

Here's the full list and calendar for Prime Gaming's February 2023 offering:

February 2 - The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition – Adventure across the land of Morrowind with all of the content from the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansions to find the source of great evil that plagues the land. Players can develop their characters and explore strange locations in this epic, open-world single-player RPG classic.

February 2 - Onsen Master – Players can experience the world of hot spring customer management, creating ingredients to match the various customer ailments across the island of Izajima.

February 9 - Aerial_Knight's Never Yield – Survive a futuristic Tokyo-style Detroit in this 3D runner where players take on the role of Wally, who is trying to escape with his family's stolen treasure, expose his enemies and fight to find a way home.

February 9 - Divine Knockout – Become a small-but-mighty god of myth, brawl in all three dimensions and knock your friends off the map to reign supreme in the world's only third-person platform fighter!

February 16 - One Hand Clapping – Solve puzzles with music as players sing and hum into their microphone and find confidence in the power of their voice as it changes the world in this vocal 2D platformer.

February 16 - BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad – Players can tackle this modern twist of a fast-paced, arcade brawler-shooter-slasher that rewards precision play and pixel-perfect timing. Play with tons of action and gallons of blood to rescue teammates from Scorpion Supreme and STING's evil clutches.

February 23 - Space Crew: Legendary Edition – As captain of the United Defense Force star ship, recruit and train a crew, customize a ship and head out to explore the galaxy, all while defending Earth against the mysterious extraterrestrial threat, known as the Phasmids.

February 23 - Tunche – In this charming hand-drawn action game with roguelike elements, choose from five unique characters and restore peace in the Amazon rainforest whether you team up with your friends or play solo.

February 23 - Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – Navigate the cutthroat organ market as a trader, dealing with dubious figures and pesky vampire-leech organs to protect cargo goods and make a profit.

As usual, Prime Gaming subscribers can also look forward to bonus in-game loot for games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, Fall Guys, KartRider Rush+, Warframe, League of Legends, GTA Online, and many more. Check out all the offers at this address.