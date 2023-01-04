Apex Legends Spellbound Event Brings Back Control, Private Matches Now Available for All

Apex Legends is rolling out yet another new event, entitled Spellbound, which will feature the return of the fan-favorite Control limited-time mode, and a variety of magic-themed cosmetics, including Legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, and Mirage. Check out some of the new duds in the trailer, below.

Ultimately though, the biggest change coming alongside the Spellbound event is that Respawn is now opening up private matches and tournament hosting to all players. But wait, wasn’t that already in the game? It was, but it was only available to select players like influencers who used the feature for streams. Now, the tools will be available for all.

“Want to host your own tournaments? Private matches are now available for all players. Get ready to generate your own tournament codes and host custom private matches. Squad up with your friends and give it a try!”

Meanwhile, here’s how Respawn/Respawn Vancouver is tweaking Control for its latest outing…

Control LTM Returns

During the Spellbound Collection Event, Control returns: you play 9 vs. 9 and battle to control Zones on the map with infinite respawns. Control will be available to play at:

Storm Point: Barometer

World's Edge: Lava Siphon

Olympus: Hammond Labs

Game Mode Updates:

Join In Progress extended further into match ( Matchmaking will try to fill empty player slots until 1 team has a score of 625 or there is a score difference of 300 between the teams)

Players that join a match in progress get some helpful boosts for their first spawn: Skip the first spawn wave, spawn with Purple Armor and Helmet, Get a full Ratings Tier (Purple Weapons and Ultimate Charge)

Added new end-of-match XP reward to Control (150 XP for completing a match).

If a team is losing by a score of 62 or more, they skip spawn waves.

Added Distance Indicator on the MRB in-world Icon.

Added Time Remaining Indicator on the MRB spawn point Map Icon.

Display a hint message when MRB placement is not possible explaining why placement is failing (too close to friendly or enemy Home Base, too close to a Zone).

Bloodhound clues clean up after 30 secs instead of 90 secs.

Clean up Bloodhound clues when the player that left them behind dies (except for the player death clue).

Some more spawn tuning to further try to prevent players from spawning close to enemies.

Set the Inventory Tab as the default ( instead of Scoreboard ) when accessing menus during gameplay.

Updates to Loadouts in the Loadout Selection Menu based on Weapon Meta Changes

As always, Spellbound cosmetics can be bought directly with real money, but there will also be a reward track that will offer a variety of goodies just for playing. Here’s your reward tracker.

Of course, the update that will accompany the Spellbound event will also include the usual array of bug fixes and minor tweaks. If you need to know about those, here are the full, unabridged patch notes.

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. A separate version of the game is also available on mobile. The Spellbound event kicks off on January 10.