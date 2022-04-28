Prime Gaming Brings Dead Space 2 and Other Five Games for May 2022

Amazon Prime’s got tons of benefits for those that decide to subscribe to it; two-day shipping and other benefits on the site are just the beginning of it. Video game bonuses are also a part of the benefits, through a program called Prime Gaming. Games like Warframe benefit by giving players free gear, cosmetics, or playable Warframes, for instance.

Every month, Amazon gives special offers for games and add-ons to Prime Gaming subscribers, much like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass do. This coming May has a bunch of exciting content available to players.

Prime Gaming Offers Overwatch/Heartstone Content; 8 New Games for April 2022

As of May 1st, Amazon Prime Gaming will be offering six titles. Those six games will be as follows:

Dead Space 2 – Return as Isaac Clark to explore The Sprawl and its zero-g environments as players uncover the truth behind the Unitology’s role in the Necromorph epidemic.

– Return as Isaac Clark to explore The Sprawl and its zero-g environments as players uncover the truth behind the Unitology’s role in the Necromorph epidemic. The Curse of Monkey Island 2 – Guybrush Threepwood returns to take up the dull blade and his rapier wit against the nefarious demon-pirate LeChuck in the highly anticipated third installment of LucasArts’ popular Monkey Island series.

– Guybrush Threepwood returns to take up the dull blade and his rapier wit against the nefarious demon-pirate LeChuck in the highly anticipated third installment of LucasArts’ popular Monkey Island series. Out of Line – Play as San who goes on a quest to escape the Factory that was once home in this distinctive hand-drawn 2D adventure game filled with charming puzzles.

– Play as San who goes on a quest to escape the Factory that was once home in this distinctive hand-drawn 2D adventure game filled with charming puzzles. Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries – Dig through Carrotland as Molty, the speediest delivery mole, as he embarks on his quest to save his magical world by making new friends, finding collectibles, solving puzzles, and more.

– Dig through Carrotland as Molty, the speediest delivery mole, as he embarks on his quest to save his magical world by making new friends, finding collectibles, solving puzzles, and more. Cat Quest – Purr for joy with this multi-award-winning action RPG which brings loot-fuelled cat-venture to all players with ultra satisfying combat and magic.

– Purr for joy with this multi-award-winning action RPG which brings loot-fuelled cat-venture to all players with ultra satisfying combat and magic. Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King – With the disappearance of the King, the old world begins to fall apart. Reforge reality in this shadowy action RPG as players traverse this innovative open-world platformer.

Amazon is also offering lots of drops for various titles throughout May, including items for Dead By Daylight, Red Dead Online, Destiny 2, Warframe, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Hearthstone, to name some. You can read the full drop calendar over on Amazon’s Prime Gaming page.