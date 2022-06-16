Prime Gaming Offers 30+ Games This Prime Day, Including Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Amazon announced that Prime Gaming members will be able to freeload over 30 games this Prime Day, including some highly regarded titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

GRID Legends: Bring instant thrills and iconic racing moments in the world’s most incredible cars, with action and drama everywhere you look. Create and dominate dream race events, hop into live races, experience a dramatic virtual production story, and embrace the sensation of spectacular racing!

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Relive the epic saga and prepare for an unforgettable adventure in the highly acclaimed trilogy. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs, remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Need for Speed Heat: Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, an adrenaline-fueled street racer where the lines of the law fade as the sun starts to set. By day, Palm City hosts the Speedhunter Showdown, a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your high-performance cars. At night, ramp up the intensity in illicit street races that build your reputation, getting you access to bigger races and better parts. But stay ready — cops are waiting and not all of them play fair.

Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy : Forge your weapon and follow the path of the Jedi in the fourth and final installment of the highly acclaimed Jedi Knight series. Take on the role of a new student eager to learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Interact with famous Star Wars characters in many classic Star Wars locations as you face the ultimate choice: Fight for good and freedom on the light side, or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast : A first- and third-person shooter game where the legacy of Star Wars Dark Forces and Star Wars Jedi Knight lives on in the intense action of Jedi Outcast. As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy.

Star Wars Republic Commando: In this critically acclaimed tactical first-person shooter, chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team — instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon.

Meanwhile, starting this June 21st, Prime Gaming members will be able to scoop up the following 25 indie games. They'll remain available until Prime Day (July 13th).

