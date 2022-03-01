Amazon Luna is Now Available to Everyone in the United States

Today, Amazon announced that its Luna Cloud Gaming service is now available to use for everyone residing in the United States. Luna provides high-quality, immersive games through the cloud on their supported devices, including PCs, Macs, Fire TVs, Fire tablets, iOS phones and tablets, Android phones, and Chromebooks.

Amazon Prime Gaming General Manager Larry Plotnick had the following to say regarding this new venture:

Our vision for Prime Gaming has always been to improve the playing experience through free in-game content for the games people love as well as a growing library of free games, and we are thrilled to launch the Prime Gaming Channel on Amazon Luna for Amazon Prime members. We’ve consistently heard Prime members are excited to try out cloud gaming on Luna and now they can instantly, anywhere, with a unique offer of a rotating library of free games from Prime Gaming.

This update doesn't just come with news regarding Luna's userbase. In fact, there are some other quality of life improvements worth addressing. Some of these QoL changes also involve platforms other than Luna.

Amazon Prime members can now play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through a dedicated Channel. This month, players will gain access to games like Devil May Cry 5; Observer: System Redux; PHOGS!; Flashback; and, from 3/8-3/14, Immortals Fenyx Rising. Additionally, Amazon Luna also offers access to retro games like Street Fighter II and even family games like the ones found on the Jackbox series.



The next QoL update influences the Twitch platform. With the latest Luna update on PC, Mac, and Fire TV, a new broadcast button lets you stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen, providing a new, simple way to broadcast to friends or the Twitch community. With Fire TV devices, users simply have to use a QR code to connect their phone as a webcam and mic.

Speaking of Fire TV, Users can now try Luna on Fire TV using just an iPhone or Android phone as the controller through the Luna Controller app, available as a free download in the iOS and Android app stores. This on-screen controller is an option for new or casual gamers without a controller who want to check out side-scrollers, turn-based RPGs, trivia titles, and more.

On April 1, starting a new subscription for Luna+ will cost $9.99 per month and Family Channel will cost $5.99 per month. Existing early access customers, and customers who sign up for Luna+ or Family Channel by March 31, 2022, can lock in the founder’s pricing and keep Luna+ at $5.99 per month and Family Channel $2.99 per month, so long as they maintain their subscriptions in good standing. The Retro Channel is available for $4.99 per month, the Jackbox Games Channel for $4.99 per month, and the Ubisoft+ Channel for $17.99 per month.