AirPods Helped Recover Stolen Car, Using Apple’s Find My App

Apple’s Find My technology is making lives slightly easier for people, especially when it is supported by the company’s wide range of products, including AirPods. On this occasion, with the help of the wireless earbuds, a car owner was able to locate his vehicle, along with the help of the authorities.

Car Owner Mistakenly Left His AirPods in the Vehicle, Which Ended up Aiding in Its Retrieval Once More

As reported by WMUR, Mike McCormack, the owner of the vehicle, had forgotten his water bottle in the car, and when he came back to get it, his expensive possession had gone missing. Thankfully, even though it did not take long for the car to be stolen, McCormack realized that he had left his AirPods there, which meant that by taking advantage of Apple’s Find My technology, he could locate it once again.

“I left the gym with my girlfriend and decided to check the find my phone on my iPhone. And my AirPods just -- they popped up and said they found location on East Road in Weare, New Hampshire. And I was like, 'let's get them right now.”

Later, McCormack informed the police, who tracked down the stolen vehicle in Weare, New Hampshire. The suspects managed to flee, but not for long, as the authorities successfully nabbed them. The suspects were identified as Frederick Estes and Anna Heine, both hailing from Concord. According to the police, both criminals will face several charges.

Officer Laura Purslow with the Weare Police Department stated that there were some helpful citizens who provided some assistance in helping the stolen car, which reduced the overall time it took to find the culprits.

“Thankfully, we had some very helpful citizens that were there that were on scene when the when the two suspects fled that were able to give us a good direction of travel and great descriptions of them, which we were able to push that out to our neighboring mutual aid agencies and get that information out and everything ended safely for everybody.”

If McCormack did not leave his AirPods lying in the car, it would have become more difficult to find his car, so we want to gently remind our readers not to leave their cars unattended. If you think you are about to visit a shady neighborhood, you might as well leave an AirTag in it.

