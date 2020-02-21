Apple Once More Reported to Release a New AirPods Pro Version, With a Taiwan-Based Partner Likely to Receive SiP Orders

The Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes first hinted at the presence of Apple’s upcoming wireless earbuds allegedly called the AirPods Pro Lite earlier this month. It had reported that the new models will be released in the first half of the year and that the Cupertino giant is trying to shift orders to Taiwan to avoid coronavirus related disruptions. The publication is now back with some more news regarding Apple’s upcoming hearables.

However, this time around, the publication has got some scoop on the AirPods Pro, but since the current ones came out in October 2019, an upgrade isn’t expected anytime soon. Thus, it’s quite possible that the outlet is actually talking about the previously mentioned AirPods Pro Lite. According to the latest report, Taiwanese company Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) will be making the system-in-package (SiP) for the new earbuds, according to details spotted by MacRumors.

According to earlier rumors, the AirPods Pro Lite will be a stripped-down version of the AirPods Pro. Although no specifications have leaked yet, it’s being speculated that the entry-level variant will have the same design and sound quality as the AirPods Pro but it wouldn’t offer noise cancellation. Cutting corners will presumably allow Apple to reduce the price and prevent competitors from eating at its market share, even if it means cannibalizing the sales of the original AirPods Pro.

Another possibility is that the model in question is actually the third generation of the regular AirPods, which makes sense as the AirPods 2 came out in March last year and deserve an upgrade. According to another related report, the coronavirus outbreak in China has interfered with the production plans and thus the manufacturing will not begin until the second quarter of 2020.

For now, it’s best to take this report with a pinch of salt as DigiTimes is a hit and miss publication. It is expected to follow up with more details tomorrow so we will keep you updated very shortly, so stay tuned.

