Apple Cuts AirPods Production by up to 30 Percent Due to Decreasing Sales

Despite the AirPods line being an immensely successful one, Apple is reportedly cutting down the production of its wireless earbuds and headphones due to a drop in sales and increased competition from other brands.

Apple Initially Planned on Producing 110 Million AirPods Units - New Estimates Stand at a Significantly Reduced Number

Citing sources familiar with Apple’s plans, Nikkei reports that initially, Apple planned on producing 110 million units for the entire year. That figure has dropped to between 75 and 85 million units. The report also does not specify which AirPods model will undergo a production cut. If you are not familiar, Apple currently sells one pair of over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, followed by the AirPods Pro and the second-generation AirPods.

Apple’s Eddy Cue Wanted to Bring iMessage to Android in 2013, According to New Deposition, but Decision Got Overruled

Both the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro are expected to be upgraded this year. Apple reportedly hopes that this move will revitalize sales, as there is a possibility consumers are not purchasing current models in anticipation of newer ones. One updated version will be the AirPods 3, which are rumored to arrive in the third quarter of 2021, with mass production already started. As for the AirPods Pro 2, a previous report believes that these will arrive in the second half of this year, bearing a more compact design.

One tipster believes that the successor to the original AirPods Pro will be sold at the same price as the first-generation model while offering improvements in battery life and noise cancellation. Whichever of these end up being true, we will find out in the coming months. For now, treat this information with a pinch of salt, and we will have more updates for you.

In the meantime, you can check out more AirPods coverage below.

News Source: Nikkei