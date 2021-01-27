AirPods Pro 2 Rumored to Launch in H2, 2021 With a More Compact Design

The AirPods Pro 2 will eventually succeed the first-generation AirPods Pro, but its release timeline is all over the place right now. Previously, one report mentioned that we could see them in April, alongside the 2021 iPhone SE. On this occasion, different info claims that we could see them in the second half of 2021.

New AirPods Pro 2 Could Be Offered at the Same Price Tag as Predecessor

A report from DigiTimes focused on Apple partner Winbond talks about the expectation of being one of the NOR flash suppliers for the AirPods Pro 2 that could arrive in the first half of this year. Sources close to the matter have stated that the Taiwanese supplier will run its NOR flash production lines at nearly full capacity utilization during this period. Unfortunately, that’s about all the information present in the report, with no update regarding its design or how much Apple will price it for.

iPhone 13 Series Once More Reported to Feature Wi-Fi 6E Chips for Faster Performance & Lower Latency

Fortunately, previous reports have talked about the changes and features in more depth. We should expect a more compact form factor due to using SiP chips or System-in-Package chips. This helps place the necessary components in close proximity to one another, reducing the product's size. The AirPods 3, which might look similar to the first-generation AirPods Pro, are said to arrive earlier than the AirPods Pro 2. One report claims we might see the cheaper wireless earbuds in the first half of 2021, but they’ll lack features like Active Noise Cancellation.

According to a tipster, the AirPods Pro 2 may fetch the same $249 launch price as the original AirPods Pro but claims that the newer version will only offer slight improvements over its predecessor. At this time, there’s no concrete information surrounding the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, so we’ll recommend our readers to treat all of this with a pinch of salt for now.

Considering that the AirPods Pro offered excellent features and improved battery life, do you think the AirPods Pro 2 will be a worthy upgrade? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

