AirPods Pro 2 Expected to Launch Later This Year as Company’s Suppliers Prep for Shipments

The AirPods Pro are long overdue for a successor, and according to numerous reports, the AirPods Pro 2 are slated to arrive later this year. More evidence that the updated wireless earbuds will be unveiled in a few months comes in the form of a fresh report, claiming that Apple’s suppliers are preparing shipments.

AirPods Pro 2 Expected to Launch in the Second Half of 2022, Though Exact Timeline Is Unclear

The report comes from a paywalled section of DigiTimes that was spotted by MacRumors. It states that Apple’s suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new AirPods Pro 2, and these might materialize in the second half of 2022. Though these wireless earbuds were rumored to launch in the third quarter of 2022, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the AirPods Pro 2 will arrive in the fourth quarter.

DigiTimes hardly has the best track record, but assuming this latest bit of information holds up true, and Apple’s suppliers are indeed preparing for shipments and that too early in the year, the company may hold an announcement in the third quarter rather than the fourth. We could stumble across more AirPods Pro 2 features before the actual launch, but the ones we reported about previously already warrant an upgrade.

For instance, the AirPods Pro 2 will reportedly support Lossless Audio. Apart from the AirPods Max, which are Apple’s first and only wireless headphones, the AirPods Pro 2 might be the first wireless earbuds from the company to support this feature. Additionally, these could also arrive in a Charging Case with holes to accommodate speakers which will trigger a sound to let the owners know its location.

Apple is said to make use of its Find My network to help determine the location of the AirPods Pro 2 and the Charging Case. Lastly, the AirPods Pro 2 may ship in a brand new stem-less design, though it is important that you continue treating this information and the previous bits with a pinch of salt. As always, we will be back with more updates, so stay tuned.

