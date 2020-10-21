AirPods Pro 2 Rumored to Be Priced at $249; May Offer Slight Improvements in Battery Life, Noise Cancellation, and More

When the AirPods Pro first launched, the wireless earbuds came with a substantial number of upgrades ranging from a compact design, improved battery life, and the addition of noise cancellation. With the AirPods Pro 2, Apple is expected to work in a higher capacity on those upgrades, improving the already stellar experience delivered by the company’s premium product. Unfortunately, it might take a while before consumers can get their hands on them.

Tipster Shares Information on AirPods Pro 2 Launch Timeline - States That the Earliest We Might See Them Is in Q1, 2021

That is right, according to LeaksApplePro, we aren’t going to be seeing the AirPods Pro 2 anytime soon, as the earliest launch timeline is said to take place during Q1, 2021. He also states that there’s a possibility we’ll see them in Q1, 2022, so if you haven’t planned on getting an AirPods Pro because you wanted to purchase the newer version, we highly recommend getting the current-generation ones as they’re available for a decent discount from time to time.

Additionally, LeaksApplePro mentions that while the AirPods Pro 2 are expected to be priced the same as the AirPods Pro cost at launch, there are going to be some improvements that customers can expect. For example, he mentions that battery life is going to be improved, but he doesn’t mention by how much. Given their size, we believe Apple might improve the battery life by 30 minutes or by an hour if we’re lucky. In short, don’t expect a drastic change to the battery timing.

AirPods Pro gen 2

-249$

-Better battery life

-A bit better of noise cancelling.

-Ambient light sensors.

Overall, a not so great update, more of like the AirPods gen 2 over AirPods gen 1.

Expect them to release in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) October 19, 2020

Noise cancellation is also expected to receive an upgrade, but if you want superior noise cancellation, we highly recommend waiting for the AirPods Studio or picking up a high-quality over-ear wireless headphones. Overall, LeaksApplePro claims that the AirPods Pro 2 won’t be delivering monumental upgrades over its predecessor. What this means is that if Apple continues to sell the first-generation AirPods Pro, then considering the company’s pricing strategy, these will become much cheaper, offering more value to customers in return.

At the same time, since none of this information is verified, we strongly recommend treating it with a pinch of salt for now. There’s lots more news expected to arrive in 2021 and we’ll be back with the latest updates, so stay tuned.

