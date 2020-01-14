Apple released firmware 2C54 for the AirPods Pro in mid-December and it comes with a gift for users in the form of bad noise cancelling.

Since its launch, Apple has released two firmware updates for the AirPods Pro so far. 2B588 was released back in November of 2019 and 2C54 released only recently in mid-December. It appears as though the latest update might not be playing along nicely with a lot of users out there as some believe that noise cancelling may have taken a hit. This is particularly noticeable when you turn on noise cancelling in an environment that has a lot of low-end noise, such as the engine of a plane or a train. The noise isolation in the bass range is not that good with the 2C54 update. In fact, RTINGS did a test of their own and found out the following:

Update 01/10/2020: After updating to Firmware 2C45, we retested the headphones and our results showed a fairly significant drop in isolation performance, primarily in the bass-range. This means that with ANC turned on, these headphones won't do nearly as good a job blocking out the low engine rumbles of planes or buses as they did before this update. This review reflects these changes.

While this is surely bad news for those who rely on noise cancellation a lot for cutting out the outside world, there's some good news with this as well. The new update actually makes the AirPods Pro frequency response better than before and offers far more accurate bass too.

Oddly enough, if you are still on the older firmware, you will remain to be on it for a while as Apple has pulled the latest 2C54 update from its servers. We're assuming it has done so to fix the noise cancelling issues and will offer something for users once everything has been patched up.

In case you are wondering what is the current version of your AirPods Pro, you can check by first connecting your earphones with your iPhone and iPad. Now simply navigate to Settings > About > AirPods Pro. And no, there is no way of downgrading them to the previous version. But if we are to take a guess, we should see a surprise update arrive any time soon now.

We will keep our readers updated regarding this matter. Don't worry, you'll get your real noise cancelling back.

