Apple Releases New AirPods Pro Firmware 2B588, Previously 2B584

AirPods Pro Firmware Update 2B588 Released, Hopefully Fixes Some Lingering Issues

The first ever firmware update of the AirPods Pro is now live. At this point in time, we don't have the slightest clue what the update brings to the table. But if we are to take the wildest guess of our lives then the update should (and must) fix the following issues which users have been facing in day to day use:

Red exclamation mark error while the AirPods are in their charging case

Failure to switch between different modes (Transparency, Noise Cancellation, Off) on the Mac

Slight delay in audio in certain places such as YouTube

You can't manually download the AirPods Pro firmware onto your earbuds, but you can check right away if it is installed or not. Take your AirPods Pro out of their case, connect to your iPhone or iPad then navigate to Settings > General > About then select AirPods. If the firmware version number says 2B588 then you are on the latest release from Apple.

We really, really wish there was a proper and easier way to install the new firmware along with a changelog outlining what has been fixed. But at this point in time, only floating reports will suggest what we get as part of this new firmware package.

We will keep you updated if there is a notable change, even in audio quality, which we highly doubt at this point.

