Menu
Company

A Bug in AirPods Pro 2 is Prompting Users to ‘Replace Battery Soon’

Ali Salman
Oct 4, 2022, 01:12 PM EDT
AirPods Pro 2 Battery

The AirPods Pro 2 is Apple's latest addition to its earbuds lineup. The wearables now come with enhanced features along with new ones to improve your listening experience. It has now been discovered that some AirPods Pro 2 users are receiving 'Replace Battery Soon' prompts without any reason. Scroll down to read more details on the bug affecting the wearables.

AirPods Pro 2 Asking Users To Replace The Battery Soon

The bug in AirPods Pro 2 seems to be originating from the Find My app on devices nearby whenever the MagSafe Charging Case or earbuds battery is low (via MacRumors). Since the second generation of AirPods Pro houses a U1 chip for Precision Finding, it also aids in the transmission of battery levels all the time. Henceforth, it is possible the bug in AirPods Pro 2 is associated with it.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
iOS 16.1 Beta 4 and iPadOS 16 Beta 11 Released

The notification tells the user to replace the battery of the AirPods Pro 2 which is not possible, as revealed in the teardown. The wearable simply needs to be charged, so users must not be alarmed. The notification is pretty similar to the notification for the AirTag when its CR2032 battery is almost depleted. It was also coined by a user on Twitter that the MagSafe Charging Cases use a lot of the AirTags firmware which is causing similar alerts.

AirPods Pro 2 Battery Notification

At this point, it is not yet clear how widespread the issue is and when Apple will fix the issue. Nonetheless, the notification is harmless and users should not be worried at all. We will let you guys know as soon as Apple releases a software update for the AirPods Pro 2. For more details, check out our announcement post.

Products mentioned in this post

AirPods
USD 119
Airpods Pro
USD 168

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order