A Bug in AirPods Pro 2 is Prompting Users to ‘Replace Battery Soon’

The AirPods Pro 2 is Apple's latest addition to its earbuds lineup. The wearables now come with enhanced features along with new ones to improve your listening experience. It has now been discovered that some AirPods Pro 2 users are receiving 'Replace Battery Soon' prompts without any reason. Scroll down to read more details on the bug affecting the wearables.

AirPods Pro 2 Asking Users To Replace The Battery Soon

The bug in AirPods Pro 2 seems to be originating from the Find My app on devices nearby whenever the MagSafe Charging Case or earbuds battery is low (via MacRumors). Since the second generation of AirPods Pro houses a U1 chip for Precision Finding, it also aids in the transmission of battery levels all the time. Henceforth, it is possible the bug in AirPods Pro 2 is associated with it.

The notification tells the user to replace the battery of the AirPods Pro 2 which is not possible, as revealed in the teardown. The wearable simply needs to be charged, so users must not be alarmed. The notification is pretty similar to the notification for the AirTag when its CR2032 battery is almost depleted. It was also coined by a user on Twitter that the MagSafe Charging Cases use a lot of the AirTags firmware which is causing similar alerts.

At this point, it is not yet clear how widespread the issue is and when Apple will fix the issue. Nonetheless, the notification is harmless and users should not be worried at all. We will let you guys know as soon as Apple releases a software update for the AirPods Pro 2. For more details, check out our announcement post.