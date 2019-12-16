New AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 Firmware (2C54) Released

Apple has just released a new firmware update for both AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. The version number is now 2C54.

Firmware 2C54 for AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Arrives with Unknown Fixes

The AirPods Pro, how awesome they might be, were somewhat marred with a few bugs at launch. Thankfully, Apple fixed it all with a new firmware update. Today, Apple is continuing that trend and has released a new firmware for both AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, bringing the version number to 2C54, which was previously 2B588.

At the time of writing, we have absolutely no clue what the update brings to the table. But given that it's a release-out-of-nowhere, therefore it is safe to assume that version 2C54 for both AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 enhances the reliability of the earphones. A wild guess may imply that we should also see performance related enhancements too.

It's easy to check whether or not you are on the latest firmware. Simply connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad, launch the Settings app navigate to General > About > AirPods, and here you should see the latest firmware 2C54. Leave your AirPods connected for a while and the new update will be installed momentarily.

