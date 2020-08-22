Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition Could Drop Very Soon

Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition entered beta status back in February, but the remaster could now be really close to its launch date.

The official franchise account tweeted the following image. Each icon represents a unit hotkey to make 'Gamescom'. Now, of course the regular Gamescom will not take place as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is indeed a digital Gamescom happening next week with the opening night hosted by Geoff Keighley on Thursday, August 27th from 8-to 10 PM CET.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Battletoads Australian Ratings Hint At Imminent Announcements

This lines up with Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition being recently rated in Australia and Brazil. Microsoft released the Definitive Edition of Age of Empires 2 in November 2019 and Chris rated it 9 out of 10.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition offers an overwhelming wealth of content through hundreds of hours of campaigns to play through, refined to make them more entertaining. With an improved AI offering more engaging battles (although it still doesn't understand the concept of diplomacy or trade) as well as improved visuals and audio, drawing you right into them, you'll not find yourself bored at all and will no doubt keep returning to the skirmish modes. At a cheap price and offering so much, it's impossible not to recommend the game. This is what the original Age of Empires: Definitive Edition could have been. As a standalone title, it's fantastic and one that I'd recommend to anybody and everybody.

Hopefully, Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition will be similarly enhanced over the original game from 2005.