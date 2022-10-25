Menu
Age of Empires II Rated for Xbox, Likely to Be Announced Shortly

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 25, 2022, 03:49 AM EDT
Age of Empires II Definitive Edition

It looks like Age of Empires II is finally leading the charge to bring Microsoft's own strategy game franchise to Xbox consoles. PEGI, the Pan European Game Information board, officially rated the game for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X today.

The date is no coincidence. Microsoft is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise with a dedicated broadcast due to air later today at 1 PM Eastern Time. The announcement with all the details will be coming in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, let's remind everyone that Age of Empires II Definitive Edition launched nearly three years ago on PC, made by Forgotten Empires. Our strategy buff Chris Wray rated the game 9 out of 10 in Wccftech's review, hailing the return to form for the classic game.

Age of Empires II Definitive Edition offers an overwhelming wealth of content through hundreds of hours of campaigns to play through, refined to make them more entertaining. With an improved AI offering more engaging battles (although it still doesn't understand the concept of diplomacy or trade) as well as improved visuals and audio, drawing you right into them, you'll not find yourself bored at all and will no doubt keep returning to the skirmish modes. At a cheap price and offering so much, it's impossible not to recommend the game. This is what the original Age of Empires: Definitive Edition could have been. As a standalone title, it's fantastic and one that I'd recommend to anybody and everybody.

The game also continued to be updated post-launch, with the developers adding even a Battle Royale mode to Age of Empires II Definitive Edition on its first anniversary. As with any RTS making its way to consoles, the big question mark will revolve around the control scheme. Will Age of Empires II Definitive Edition prove to be adaptable to controllers? Only time will tell. According to leaker The Snitch, the game will be available on Xbox consoles next year.

