Popular Strategy Game Age of Empires is Soon Coming to Mobile Platforms

Age of Empires is a household name for all gamers; especially the ones from the 90s, and for all the right reasons. When you are talking about strategy games, Age of Empire serves as one of the few bastions of an amazing genre and although strategy games are not as common these days, Microsoft has decided to bring the game to the mobile platform.

Age of Empires is Marching Towards Mobile Platform Soon

The company shared nothing but a teaser along with a short statement of what's to come but if you are familiar with Age of Empires, you have all the reasons to be excited about the upcoming title.

Sadly, a release date is also missing but you can check out the announcement teaser below.

Sadly, not a lot was shared about the game but we did manage to get our hands on a statement about the upcoming Age of Empires Mobile.

'We shared a teaser trailer for a whole new way to play Age of Empires as it heads to mobile. This uniquely designed, visually stunning game will allow you to build your empire on the go. If the teaser has you excited, there’ll be more to share in the not too distant future. So stay tuned."