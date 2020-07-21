Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Battletoads Australian Ratings Hint At Imminent Announcements

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition and Battletoads have been rated in Australia.

As discovered by Gematsu, the two games' ratings have appeared on the Australian Classification Board website, hinting at official announcements coming in the near future. With the Xbox Game Showcase coming in just two days, it is likely that we will not have to wait much longer to learn more about them.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition and Battletoads rated in Australiahttps://t.co/S8vk5ScfFghttps://t.co/wGIvl6UPft pic.twitter.com/gLDSAfMiL5 — Gematsu (@gematsucom) July 20, 2020

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition has been rated in Brazil last week. The game has been undergoing beta testing for a while now, but it seems like it is finally almost ready for release. If the game's quality will be on par with that of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, fans of the series will be in for something very good.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition offers an overwhelming wealth of content through hundreds of hours of campaigns to play through, refined to make them more entertaining. With an improved AI offering more engaging battles (although it still doesn't understand the concept of diplomacy or trade) as well as improved visuals and audio, drawing you right into them, you'll not find yourself bored at all and will no doubt keep returning to the skirmish modes. At a cheap price and offering so much, it's impossible not to recommend the game. This is what the original Age of Empires: Definitive Edition could have been. As a standalone title, it's fantastic and one that I'd recommend to anybody and everybody.

Battletoads will mark the return of the classic franchise created by Rare. The Xbox One exclusive game has been shown at the E3 last year, but not much else has been said since. The Xbox Game Showcase event would be the perfect occasion to show the game once more and announce a release date.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition and Battletoads will release on yet to be confirmed dates on PC and Xbox One respectively.