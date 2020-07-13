Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Rated in Brazil, Hinting a Release May be Coming Soon

Strategy fans should begin preparing for battle, because it seems Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition may be arriving soon. AoE3: Definitive Edition has been in closed beta testing for a while now, so clearly its getting close to being ready, and now the game has been rated by Brazil’s Classificacao Indicativa rating board. Here’s screenshot proof…

Now, there’s a chance this listing was some kind of mistake, but these kind of ratings board leaks almost always end up being the real deal. If Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is indeed coming soon, there are a couple upcoming events where Microsoft may reveal a release date – we might get an announcement during Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, although AoE is strictly a PC franchise. As such, we may be more likely to see an announcement during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 27 (the release date for AOE2: DE was announced at Gamescom last year).

The Age of Empires: Definitive Edition releases update the classic strategy games with 4K graphics, remastered soundtracks, and even some new content. Wccftech’s Chris Wray found Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition “impossible not to recommend” in his review…

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition offers an overwhelming wealth of content through hundreds of hours of campaigns to play through, refined to make them more entertaining. With an improved AI offering more engaging battles as well as improved visuals and audio, drawing you right into them, you'll not find yourself bored at all and will no doubt keep returning to the skirmish modes. At a cheap price and offering so much, it's impossible not to recommend the game. This is what the original Age of Empires: Definitive Edition could have been.

What do you think? Excited to get your hands on Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition?