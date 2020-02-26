New 802.11ay Wireless Standard Meant for iPhone 12 Could Actually Be Meant for Apple’s AR Glasses

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming iPhone 12 will come with a new short-range, super-fast Wi-Fi technology called 802.11ay, which is currently being drafted, but will likely be ratified by the end of 2020. Since the technology has certain limitations and cannot even penetrate walls, the use will likely be restricted to indoors, and according to Macworld, it might be used for the rumored AR Glasses.

An iPhone With 802.11ay Can Make Direct Contact With Other Devices Supporting The Same Standard

Apple isn’t usually the one to adopt new standards before they mature. 802.11ay is basically the second version of the WiGig standard that was created about a decade ago by the Wireless Gigabit Alliance of which Apple is also a part of. It will use the 60GHz frequency range and one stream can deliver bandwidth up to 44 gigabits per second. Four streams can be bonded together for a combined 176 gigabits per second, which is nearly as fast as the HDMI 2.1 output for one stream. Compared to the Wi-Fi people use, this will be a significant improvement.

Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 Lineup Could Use Company’s Own Modems for 2020 Due to a Number of Reasons, Says Report

However, because of 802.11ay’s inability to penetrate walls, it cannot really replace the currently used Wi-Fi 6 standard and thus it’s believed that it can be used to enable much faster AirDrop or for the upcoming AR Glasses. Since 802.11ay offers reasonably high bandwidth and low latency, it can be used to send data to displays with a high resolution and high refresh rate.

If the processing of the rumored headsets happens on the iPhone, a high-speed, low-latency connection such as what 802.11ay provides will be absolutely necessary. Right now, WiGig is used for Vive VR headset’s wireless adapter, but not in a lot of other products.

According to most reports, Apple’s AR Glasses aren’t expected to make a debut until 2023, but the iPhone 12 could still come with 802.11ay so that the Cupertino giant is able to maximize sales later on, which will not be possible if the older devices are not compatible with its headset.

Here’s some more AR Glasses coverage that you’d like to check.

Source: Macworld