Apple Postpones AR ‘Apple Glasses’ Indefinitely Due to Technical Difficulties

Apple is facing technical difficulties in the development of its highly anticipated augmented reality 'Apple Glasses'. The company was initially rumored to be working on the AR Glasses which would be introduced after the launch of the AR Headset. However, Apple has postponed the development of its Apple Glasses indefinitely.

Apple delays its rumored Apple Glasses indefinitely due to technical difficulties

The Apple Glasses were rumored to serve as a lightweight solution for utilities associated with augmented reality. The product would provide users with a mixed reality view with digital information shown over the real world. The Apple Glasses are different that the AR Headset that the company is planning to release in the near future.

Apple's AR Headset will offer an immersive user experience to users in a virtual space. However, due to technical difficulties faced by the company, the Apple Glasses have been delayed indefinitely. The company was previously expected to release the AR Glasses this year but the project was delayed to 2025. Now, we do not have a time frame for when the product will see daylight.

According to Bloomberg, the Apple Glasses would someday replace the iPhone. This gives us a hint as to what we can expect with the wearable. Apple would potentially integrate most of the features of the iPhone into the Apple Glasses. Apart from the technical difficulties, it makes sense for the company to delay the product. Additionally, the company is struggling to make a lightweight product with the processing power and battery life capabilities of the iPhone.

The source also mentions that some Apple employees think that the company will not launch the AR Glasses at all. At this point, the company is investing its time and resources in the development of its AR Headset which is reported to launch sometime this year. Take note that the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will share more details on the subject, so be sure to stick around.

Would you be looking to get your hands on Apple Glasses instead of the company's AR Headset? Let us know in the comments.