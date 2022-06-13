Apple to Launch Its AR Glasses Alongside the Second-Gen AR Headset in Late 2024

Apple's AR headset is one of the most highly anticipated products that has seen several delays in the past. The company's headset is expected to bring augmented and virtual reality technology into a single device. Other than the headset, Apple is also reported to be working on its AR glasses. According to an analyst, Apple's AR glasses will launch by the end of 2022. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's AR Glasses Will Launch in Late 2024 Alongside Second-Gen AR Headset

In a new research note, analyst Jeff Pu suggests that Luxshare will remain Apple's priority supplier for devices launching between the 2022 and 2024 time frame (via 9to5mac). The analyst mentions products such as the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and the AR Headset. He also mentions that the company will introduce new AR glasses in the second half of 2024.

LG Rumored to Be Working on Apple’s Second-Generation AR Headset With micro-OLED Technology

Details on Apple's forthcoming AR glasses are scarce at this point, which includes the design. However, we can presume that the glasses will be dependent on the iPhone similar to how the Apple Watch behaved initially. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated back in 2019 that Apple's AR glasses will act as a display for the iPhone. This is one of the key differences between Apple's potential mixed reality headset and the AR glasses.

Apple's AR Headset, on the other hand, will feature powerful hardware for enhanced computing needs. While we are still anticipating the launch of the AR Headset, Jeff Pu mentions that the company is already working on the second-generation product for 2024 which will launch alongside the AR glasses. The first-generation headset is rumored to launch in early 2023.

Take note that these are mere rumors at this stage and the final word rests with Apple. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available. This is all there is to it, folks. When do you think Apple will launch its AR Headset and glasses? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.