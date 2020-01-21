As per the latest round of rumors, Apple will be going back to making iPhones thinner. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will be thinner than its predecessor and also ship with larger camera sensors. The new report also confirms that there will be 4 new iPhone 12 models in 2020 and all of them will feature OLED displays.

This report comes from Mac Otakara who have sources within Apple’s supply chain in China. Mac Otakara has a respectable track record when it comes to Apple rumors. The website reports that 4 iPhone 12 models will be launched in 2020, in the following sizes:

5.4-inch

Two 6.1-inch models

6.7-inch

Add the 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 to this mix and the number of iPhones that will launch in 2020 becomes five. We are not sure if fragmentation in the iPhone line-up is a good thing as this is something that Apple used to be against, back in the day. One of the reasons that Apple suffered financially in the 90s was due to product fragmentation.

Mac Otakara goes into further detail on the dimensions and physical features of these new iPhones. Here is the translated text via MacRumors:

6.7-inch model will have a thickness around 7.4mm, which would be nearly 10% thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max at 8.1mm

All four new iPhone models will have OLED displays and Face ID

5.4-inch model's height would be between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, while at least one of the 6.1-inch iPhone models would have a height that falls between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

6.7-inch model will be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max

5.4-inch and lower-end 6.1-inch models will have dual-lens rear camera arrays identical to the iPhone 11

6.7-inch model will have a triple-lens rear camera with larger sensors than the iPhone 11 Pro Max

5.4 inch, 6.7-inch, and at least one 6.1-inch model will have different numbers of microphone holes along the bottom

It is important to note that many of these rumors have also been reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to be an ultra-premium model for 2020 and will only be available as a 5G model. There are reports that it may be the first iPhone to support Apple Pencil. A new iPhone 4 inspired design and 6GB RAM on two of the new iPhones have also been rumored. An A14 Bionic chip and a time-of-flight 3D camera sensor will also be part of these new smartphones.

Check out our iPhone 12 roundup for complete information on the upcoming devices.