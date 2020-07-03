Four external battery packs from RAVPower are currently available on limited time discount - offers valid for next ~28 hours (or until stocks last). RAVPower is a trusted accessory maker with its power banks and PD chargers some of the most popular products. B&H is currently offering up to $80 off on RAVPower external battery chargers. Here are the four products included in this offer that match all the different user requirements.

The Basic: Save $10 and Get RAVPower Luster Series 6700mAh External Battery Charger for just $9.99

Originally sold for $19.99, you can get 6700mAh Luster Series power bank for $9.99 in black color. There is also a silver color in this product but that's only available on the full price. This is a good product at low cost if you only need to charge one product at a time and don't want to spend too much money.

Get Luster Series 6700mAh battery for $9.99 (instead of $19.99)

More than Basic: Save $12 and Get 10,000mAh PD 18W QC 3.0 Power Bank for $17.99

Marked as the number one seller on the site, RAVPower 10,000mAh PD is a popular power bank, which has just become the must-buy at its current price. With Quick Charge 3.0 and USB-C, microUSB and USB-A ports, this is one useful and equally beautiful product.

Get 10,000mAh PD 18W for $17.99 (instead of $29.99)

The Everything: Save $80 and Get 20,100mAh Universal Power Bank with AC Outlet for $59.99

This 20,100mAh Universal Power Bank is a lightweight and portable battery pack that allows you to charge multiple devices at once using its one 3.0A / 5V USB Type-C port, one iSmart 2.4A USB Type-A port, and one 110 VAC / 60 Hz output, which can support a maximum of 70W. Integrated air vents, multiple LED indicators, and a 12-month warranty makes it the one power bank to rule it all.

With a capacity of 20,100mAh, it can recharge an iPhone 7 up to 6 times, a Galaxy S7 up to 4.5 times, and a 12" MacBook up to 1.3 times!

Get 20,100mAh Universal Power Bank for $59.99 (originally $139.99)

The Mobile: Save $28 and Get RAVPower Ace Series 22,000mAh Portable Power Pack for $21.99

Charging up to three mobile devices, RAVPower Ace uses smart-charging technology to automatically detect and deliver the optimal charging current for your devices.

Get 22,000mAh Ace for $21.99 (instead of $49.99)