OnePlus released its midranger, OnePlus Nord, earlier in the week. With this launch, the company is finally going back to its roots of offering top specs at half the price of a flagship. On paper, this is the company's first serious attempt at a midrange smartphone, since most of its launches are considered flagships. But, with the OnePlus 8 Pro costing over $899, many fans were questioning if buying OnePlus was even worth it anymore.

The company has answered all the concerns with its latest release. Not only does the OnePlus Nord offer all the flagship specs from OnePlus 8 - released only a few months ago - but does it for just £379 (around $484).

How to get OnePlus Nord - at a discount

The product will begin selling in Europe on August 4th, but some units are available through the official website right now in the UK and Europe. OnePlus Nord hasn't been launched in the United States, with a limited beta launch hinted by the company. But, that doesn't mean you can't get your hands on the latest OnePlus Nord anyway, and that too at a discount.

Nord's 8+128GB variant costs £379 / €399 ($484) and the 12+256GB costs £469 / €499 (around $599). Gearbest is offering the base variant for $429 and the 256GB variant for $499, which is a massive $100 off, not to forget free shipping to many countries, including the US, UK, and much of Europe. Here is how you can get this limited time discount on the latest OnePlus Nord thanks to GB's mid-year sale.

Head over to the product page: click this link for 8+128GB, and this for 12+256GB variant. Click on the Add to Cart button and then go to the cart. On the next screen, click on the Check Out button. In the Apply Coupon box, enter the following code depending on the product you are purchasing: W502456981227001 (for OnePlus Nord 8GB + 128GB) to get the price down to $429

(for OnePlus Nord 8GB + 128GB) to get the price down to E50245D15A9EB000 (for 12GB + 256GB) to get the price down to $499 Click on Apply and then the Place Order button.

Note: discount codes work on both the Blue Marble and Grey Onyx colors; simply click on the right color choice in the product page. Discounts valid until July 31, or until stocks last.