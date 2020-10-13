It took a long time but Prime Day is finally here! Roborock is offering blockbuster discounts on some of its most-selling robot vacuum cleaners. The company's flagship S6 is getting the biggest discount of all with a 35% discount bringing its price down to just $419.99 from its original $649.99 retail price. The deals will go live tonight at 10PM PT.

Roborock is also slashing prices on other products, including its very latest Roborock S6 MaxV sweep-n-mop, which is getting a 20% discount. More information on all the ongoing deals is available at the end of this page.

Get 35% off on Roborock S6 sweep and mop

If this year is getting to you too, it's the perfect time to automate some of the most tedious everyday tasks of your life to make room for better things. Let's say memes? How about plants or baking banana bread, or did that go out of fashion...

If you do want to have freshly cleaned and mopped floors everyday with a tap on an app or a click of a button on a remote, now is your chance to equip yourself with the right cleaning partner with significant discounts.

Receiving the "Best Robot Vacuum Award" by Trusted Reviews and recognized by the IF Design Awards team, Roborock S6 is a robotic vacuum cleaner that comes with all the expected specifications and some more. The product is receiving $230 off thanks to Prime Day 2020 promotions, with Roborock slashing its price down to just $419.99 (the lowest price yet!).

Head over to this link to get S6 for just $419.99

Roborock is known in the industry for not only automating the cleaning process, but also delivering products that work with the same perfection year after year. No noise, no water leaks, no bullshit. Simple job, done perfectly.

Some of the highlights of Roborock S6 include:

High-precision laser navigation system

Selective room cleaning

Strong suction ( 2000Pa ): maximum suction turns on automatically on carpets

): maximum suction turns on automatically on carpets Virtual no-go zones and barriers

Fourteen different sensors for fall avoidance, surface awareness, height sensitivity, escape route calculation, and more

for fall avoidance, surface awareness, height sensitivity, escape route calculation, and more Several cleaning modes

Climbs over 0.8in (2cm) high thresholds and carpets

5200mAh large capacity lithium-ion battery (3 hours run in quiet mode)

large capacity lithium-ion battery (3 hours run in quiet mode) Can recharge and resume where it left off (suitable for even large homes)

App control

Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa

Prime Day 2020 offers on other Roborock products

Roborock is also offering discounts on its super latest Roborock S6 MaxV. This is the robovac you want to buy if you want a bigger water tank (double than S6), smart mopping, and revolutionary advanced obstacle avoidance. Originally priced for $749.99, you can now avail the Prime Day offer and get Roborock S6 MaxV for $599.99 at a 20% discount.

Prime Day discounts will also go live on the following products:

WCCFtech-Recommended: Roborock S5 Max for $439 instead of $549 (20% discount)

Roborock S5 Max for $439 instead of $549 (20% discount) Budget Buy: Roborock E3 for $223.99 instead of $339.99 (34% discount)

Roborock S6 MaxV Roborock S5 Max Roborock S6 Suction power 2,500Pa 2,000Pa

2,000Pa Water tank capacity 300ml 300ml 140ml Dustbin capacity 460ml 460ml 480ml Noise (dB) - Balanced mode 67dB 69dB 67dB Noise (dB) - Quiet mode 64dB 67dB 64dB Customizable water flow Yes Yes - No-mop zones Yes Yes - Virtual walls Yes Yes Yes Smart top-up Yes Yes -