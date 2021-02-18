2021 iPad Pro Specs May Include 5G Support, a 5nm A14X Bionic, Along With 6GB RAM, According to Fresh Leak

By now, we’ve heard plenty of reports surrounding the 2021 iPad Pro. The most consistent information is that it’s the first slate from Apple to feature a mini-LED screen, and for the rest of the specifications, we’d like to share some updates with you. In short, we believe it should be a worthwhile upgrade over the 2020 iPad Pro.

2021 iPad Pro Design Expected to Remain the Same When Compared to Predecessor

New info by Economic Daily (via iPhone Addict) claims that the 2021 iPad Pro will have 5G support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks. This is great news for users who wanted to experience blazing-fast speeds of this standard, though there’s a chance mmWave speeds will be witnessed under rare occasions only due to their extremely short range. As 5G adoption starts picking up, Apple would want a large number of consumers picking its products, not just iPhones, so it’s no surprise that the iPad family will provide 5G support.

However, if you wanted to see a performance uplift, the 2021 iPad Pro is expected to offer that, despite possibly looking the same as its predecessor, according to renders. According to the report, the new tablet series will sport an A14X Bionic, a new silicon made on TSMC’s 5nm process. There’s a chance the A14X Bionic is just another name given to the M1 chip present in Apple’s Mac models, but we’ll see how both differ when the new silicon is officially unveiled.

A previous benchmark leak revealed the A14X Bionic delivers a 26 percent GPU performance improvement over the A12Z Bionic, as well another test showing that the custom silicon bested the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Now, this could have been the M1 mistaken for the A14X Bionic, so we’ll have to wait for official benchmark numbers to confirm these results.

As for the RAM count, the report states that the 2021 iPad Pro will offer 6GB of memory. However, it does not mention if there will be an 11-inch model featuring the same upgrades as the 12.9-inch version. It looks like when Apple reportedly announces the new tablet in March this year, we’ll know about the company’s plans for sure. For now, let us know what you think about the upgrades down in the comments.

